Michael B. Jordan shares an update on ‘I Am Legend 2’ with Will Smith

Michael B. Jordan is ready to take on the zombie-like creatures of “I Am Legend.”

The 35-year-old actor shared an update on the upcoming “I Am Legend 2” film, which he will be appearing in alongside returning star Will Smith. Jordan said the sequel is “something that is in the works” while speaking with People about his partnership with Propel Fitness Water on the Propel Your City Project.

“We’re still working on the script and getting that up to par,” the “Black Panther” alum. “It doesn’t have a release date or anything like that. I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to be filming that one, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with him [Smith].”

Jordan went on to share that Smith is “somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time, [so] to be able to work with Will is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m really excited.”

Details about the upcoming sequel, which was first announced in March 2022, have been kept under wraps. The original “I Am Legend” follows Smith’s character, scientist Robert Neville, as he tries to find a cure for a disease that has wiped out most of humanity, turning people into zombies. The 2007 film is an adaptation of the 1954 novel of the same name by author Richard Matheson.

While the sequel’s plot has not yet been shared, Smith did reveal a few details about the film during a speaking engagement at the third Red Sea International Film Festival in December 2023.

“I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow,” Smith said at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter. He added that while his character dies in the first film, the DVD version has an alternate ending where his character lives.

“So we are going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lived,” Smith revealed.

The Oscar winner was not planning to appear in the sequel, but he changed his mind once he heard more details about the script, penned by “I Am Legend” co-writer Akiva Goldsman.

“It was one of those ones I was gonna leave alone, and then I heard the idea,” Smith told Entertainment Tonight in 2022, adding that he thought the plot “might work.”

“I think we can do that,” he said he thought at the time. “I can’t talk about it yet, but it’s a really, really cool concept and [Jordan] was a part of creating the idea.”