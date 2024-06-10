Naomi Campbell confirms she welcomed both children by surrogate

After initially saying the world would have to wait for the memoirs to learn the truth, Naomi Campbell has finally revealed she had her two young children by surrogate.

Campbell, 54, opened up about the birth of her daughter, 2, and her son, born in June 2023, while discussing with The Times the upcoming exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum devoted to her life and career, “Naomi in Fashion.” When asked directly if she used a surrogate, she told the publication, “I did.”

She added that while she’s dated various noteworthy suitable bachelors, she’s content with being a “single mum.”

“My babies are everything to me,” the supermodel explained.

Since welcoming her daughter and son, Campbell has yet to publicly reveal their names, birthdays, or faces. Before now, she had also kept private the details surrounding how they came to be. When she covered Vogue while holding her daughter in 2022, she did clarify with the publication that she was, in fact, her biological daughter.

“She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” she told Vogue at the time.

While speaking to The Times, Campbell admitted being a mother has given her a new level of anxiety. She said having children has made her “fear for the future.”

“I hope for a better world for my children,” she continued. “They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.”

In addition to her fears about her own children, Campbell also expressed her concerns for Gen Z and Generation Alpha, particularly their thoughts on having children.

Recommended Stories

“I have heard a lot of young girls saying that it is too expensive to have children and they may not want them, and I have said, ‘You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum,’” the model noted.

She added that she understands, financially speaking, raising children can be “tough.”

“But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing,” she said.

She admitted she feels for the unique challenges of being Gen Z and Generation Alpha. Campbell said, “We have to depend on the younger generation to change this world. I trust my children more than us to do the right thing.”

Just before Mother’s Day on May 10, Campbell posted a series of photos on Instagram of her and her two children looking at a seascape together with their backs to the camera.

She captioned the post, “Blessed.”