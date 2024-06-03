15 Father’s Day gift ideas by Black brands for retired and empty-nest dads

When a dad is brand new to fatherhood, the perfect gift might be something to encourage him along his new journey. When he’s more experienced, the perfect gift may be something that involves time with his children. But what about when he’s retired or an empty nester?

Retired dads have copious amounts of time for their passions and hobbies. If their house is empty, they’re also free to embrace their lifestyle or explore a different one. Life can look like traveling, checking off the bucket list, making progress on his reading list and beyond. After all, he deserves it. He has lived a life that included raising you, an honor you know was humbling.

If you’ve flown the coop and are shopping for a retired dad this year, we’ve compiled a list of suggestions. From the dad whose second home is the golf course to the dad who lives in the kitchen to the dad who’s a major techie dad, here are 15 ideas by Black-owned brands.

Upgrade his golf gear

(Photo: Eastside Golf)

How many retired dads play golf? If such a stat exists, it might claim around 50% of the lot. If yours is one of them, give him an upgrade with gear from Black-owned brand Eastside golf.

Eastside Golf blade headcover

On sale now for $59

Cut him a fresh deck

(Photo: BLVCK SPADES)

If your father is king of the card table at family functions, help him dish out those hurtings with a fresh new deck. Blvck Spades’ limited-edition cards feature Egyptian-inspired images that emphasize royal energy.

Blvck Spades limited-edition deck

$25

Add a book to his stack

(Photo: Harper Collins)

Darius Rucker isn’t just a famous alt-rocker. from ’90s band Hootie & the Blowfish, who’s become a celebrated Black country star today; he’s also a dad. Rucker details his life and his relationship with his late father in the new memoir, “Life’s Too Short.”

“Life’s Too Short” by Darius Rucker

$23.99

Take his grilling indoors

(Photo: Target)

High temps and severe weather be damned. With a gizmo like the Cruxgg 2-in-1 smokeless indoor grill and griddle, your grillmaster dad can keep going even in the rain.

Cruxgg 2-in-1 smokeless indoor grill and griddle

$99.99

Replace the cooking oil

(Photo: EXAU Olive Oil)

That green plastic bottle of olive oil gets the job done every time, no shade. However, olive oil in glass bottles – commonly not found in many grocery stores – are game changers. If your dad throws down in the kitchen, put him on.

The olive oil enthusiast set

$95

Pour him out one

(Photo: Uncle Nearest 1884)

Few things compare to pouring out a glass of whiskey when your house is quiet and empty at day’s end. If your father is a fan of a good pour every now and then, gift him his favorite by a Black brand.

Uncle Nearest whiskey set

Starting at $108

Buy him a brand-new cigar

(Photo: Definition Cigars)

Cigars are the definition of a slow burn. Many who smoke them like taking their time and savoring each pull. These make the perfect gift for a dad who finally has the time, peace and quiet to unwind.

The Chairman Toro

$13.49

(Photo: Harlem Candle Company)

Update his signature scent with something new, like Duke by Harlem Candle Company’s perfume line. The scent evokes the elegance and vibrant music of the legendary Duke Ellington.

Duke

$140

Gift him a timepiece

(Photo: Verdure)

Help him keep track of all his newfound time with a new timepiece. Spring for one by a Black brand, like Splendor by Verdure, and it becomes much more meaningful.

Splendor by Verdure

$729

Power him up

(Photo: BLVCK SPADES)

While dad gadgets can range in dorkiness, they tend to always be useful. For the dad who values utility over style and qualifies as a bit of a techie, gift him something practical yet modern like this wireless phone charger.

Infrared mount and wireless charger

$35

Don’t forget the Jesus sandals

(Photo: Brother Vellies/Jerusalem Sandals)

Father’s Day arrives in the middle of cookout season, which also is the height of sandal season. If your father is the type for “Jesus” sandals (see also: “Uncle” sandals) keep him in style with a fresh pair from Brother Vellies or Jerusalem Sandals. While the latter brand isn’t Black-owned, its says everything with its name.

Men’s Huaraches

$195

Barak by Jerusalem Sandals

$81.95

Give him some dad swag

(Photo: Designed by Jazz)

With more time on his hands, he’s likely to dress more casually. Add some dad swag to his mix, like the “Black Father Social Club” T-shirt by Designed by Jazz. You can customize it with the official year he joined!

Black Father Social Club T-shirt

$20.65

Introduce him to skincare

(Photo: Bevel)

Maybe your dad already has a skincare routine down pat, or maybe he’s the type to cleanse his skin in the shower. Either way, he’s got the time to maintain a healthy regimen. Help him kick one off or keep one up with a bundle like Bevel’s skincare essentials bundle.

Bevel skincare essentials bundle

$34.95

Tuck him in

(Photo: Mismatch)

He might’ve spent countless nights tucking you in; now it’s your turn. By that we mean gifting him luxury bedding, by a Black brand like Mismatch, to encourage the cozy rest he deserves.

Silk Pillowcase Sheet Set

$239

Take him out

Large or small, luxurious or simple, gifts will always be appreciated by our fathers. However, experiences like luxurious steak dinners or good seats at the game will be cherished forever. Take him to his favorite Black-owned restaurant or score tickets for his favorite team to make those lasting memories.