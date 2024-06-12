dream hampton speaks on Diddy assault allegations: ‘Just mad at him’

dream hampton, the executive producer of “Surviving R. Kelly,” addressed Sean “Diddy” Combs numerous assault allegations.

The music journalist commented on the hip-hop mogul’s alleged crimes at the premiere of her new documentary, “It Was All a Dream,” at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Sunday, June 9.

“I’m kind of just mad at him that I have to talk about or be asked about it,” she told People at the SVA Theatre. hampton added that she had “no idea” if Diddy would be held accountable for his alleged actions, saying that the process is “all unfolding.”

Multiple people have accused Diddy of sexual assault in several lawsuits since his ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed her legal action against him in November 2023. In Cassie’s filing, she accused Diddy of numerous offenses, including rape, sex trafficking, emotional and physical abuse.

Cassie and Sean “Diddy” Combs are shown at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on Jan. 27, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

In May, CNN shared security video footage of Diddy kicking, dragging, and manhandling Ventura at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles — actions that match the allegations the singer made against him in the lawsuit that has since been settled. The disgraced hip-hop mogul apologized for his actions at the time, saying it is “so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life.”

“Sometimes you gotta do that,” he continued. “I was f—– up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. Disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.”

Ventura responded to the release of the video in a post on Instagram, writing, “Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

hampton’s 2019 Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” which featured victims of R. Kelly sharing their stories about sexual and physical abuse, reignited conversations about the singer’s behavior. One month after the show’s release, R. Kelly “was indicted by a grand jury on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four alleged victims,” according to People.

He was later found guilty on several charges, including child pornography, and was sentenced to 31 years in prison.