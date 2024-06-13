Watch: 5 questions with Reginae Carter

Reginae Carter is looking for love in an unexpected place. The 25-year-old is collaborating with the BLK app to help her meet other single people in the Los Angeles area. The BLK app was introduced in 2017 and is made for Black singles to “help users find love at its core.”

Carter stopped by theGrio for our newest series, “5 Questions with…” where we go one-on-one with some of today’s biggest tastemakers. The TV personality discussed why she chose the BLK app, if she’ll ever take music seriously and more.

When asked who gives better dating advice, Lil Wayne’s oldest daughter exclaimed, “My momma.” The Louisiana native explained, “My mom is the one that’s always like don’t depend on no man…make sure you got your own.” Carter said her dad will always tell her to make sure she’s happy and that men aren’t playing with her. Make sure to follow her journey with the BLK app on her Instagram page.

