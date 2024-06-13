Watch: Top 12 love songs for the summer

There’s no better time to fall in love than in the summertime. June is Black Music Month and theGrio came up with a playlist of songs that will have you and your loved one feeling all the butterflies.

12. “Essence” – Wizkid featuring Tems

(Courtesy: StarBoy TV / Youtube)

This Grammy-nominated ballad features two of Nigeria’s biggest artists. The popular Afrobeats song is the perfect tune to play to express your desire for someone. “Essence” was shot in Accra, Ghana.

11. “Say So” – PJ Morton featuring JoJo

(Courtesy: PJ Morton / Youtube)

The duet features singer, songwriter, and record producer PJ Morton and singer JoJo. “Say So” was written by Morton and was released on Valentine’s Day back in 2019.

10. “I Want You Around” – Snoh Aalegra

(Courtesy: Snoh Aalegra / Youtube)

If you’re longing to be with that special someone, let them know by playing this hit from Swedish singer / songwriter Snoh Aalegra.

9. “All Mine” – Brent Faiyaz

(Courtesy: Brent Faiyaz / Youtube)

Let everyone know your partner belongs to only you by playing “All Mine” by Brent Faiyaz.

8. “The Matrimony” – Wale featuring Usher

(Courtesy: Wale / Youtube)

Most love songs don’t start with a monologue from comedian Jerry Seinfeld. But that’s what you’ll hear in this rap / R&B collab from Wale featuring Usher.

7. “Always and Forever” – Heatwave

(Courtesy: HeatwaveVEVO / Youtube)

Essence magazine voted “Always and Forever” one of the best slow jams of all time back in 2009. The song was first recorded in the 70’s by the group Heatwave. It’s been covered by many artists, most notably the late Luther Vandross.

6. “You” – Jesse Powell

(Courtesy: JessePowellVEVO / Youtube)

Check out the smooth vocals from this late 90’s classic by the late Jesse Powell. Powell’s song “You” made it to Billboard’s Top 10 in 1999. Sadly, the singer passed away in 2022.

5. “Endless Love” – Diana Ross and Lionel Ritchie

(Courtesy: Diana Ross / Youtube)

Let the one you love know your love has no end. “Endless Love” was written by none other than Lionel Ritchie. He performed the hit with singer and actress Diana Ross. Luther Vandross also covered this classic with singer Mariah Carey. Country artist Shania Twain covered the song as well.

4. “Part 2 (On the Run)” – Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé

(Courtesy: Unreleased Records / Youtube)

Rapper Jay-Z teamed up with his wife Beyoncé for “Part 2 (On the Run)”. The song is viewed by many as a sequel to another duet by the couple, “03 Bonnie & Clyde.” “Part 2” was featured on Jay-Z’s “Magna Carta” album.

3. “All I Need” – Method Man featuring Mary J. Blige

(Courtesy: Method Man / Youtube)

The perfect collaboration of hip hop and R&B in a love song can be found in the song “All I Need” by rapper Method Man and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige. The song won a Grammy in 1996 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo / Group.

2. “Best Part” – Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R.

(Courtesy: Daniel Caesar / Youtube)

The Grammy-winning song “Best Part” features a collaboration between Canadian singer Daniel Caesar and American singer H.E.R.

1. “Why Don’t We Fall in Love” – Amerie

(Courtesy: Amerie / Youtube)

Our No. 1 summer love song comes from the debut album of singer Amerie. The video for “Why Don’t We Fall in Love” starts with the words “the first day of summer,” a perfect way to end our list.

Did your favorite love song make the list? Let us know in the comments. Enjoy your summer of love.