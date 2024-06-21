Chloe Bailey says she ‘prayed every day’ and ‘had my sage’ on the set of ‘The Exorcism’

Chloe Bailey is starring in the new supernatural horror film “The Exorcism,” but that doesn’t mean she relinquished her spiritual practices while on set.

“The Exorcism” is a film about the making of an exorcism movie. During filming, lead actor Anthony Miller, played by Russell Crowe, becomes possessed by a malevolent spirit after battling years of addiction. Bailey stars as Blake Holloway, an actress and lead singer of the girl group Vampire Sorority.

Bailey shines in the project, displaying her most frightening acting skills. Jokingly described as a “scaredy cat” by her co-star Ryan Simpkins, Bailey says she “prayed every day” while filming.”

“I was stressed about the possession scene,” the “Do It” singer tells theGrio exclusively. “I was talking about it every day until I had to [film] it because I didn’t know how it would turn out. I didn’t know how I’d feel. I prayed every day before set. I had my sage.”

Bailey went on to say she had “an amazing time on set” despite the movie’s supernatural elements.

Chloe Bailey in a still image from “The Exorcism.” (Photo credit: Vertical/ Ginsberg / Libby) –

“We’d be laughing at the fake blood,” the singer dished. “There was a big pool of fake blood that was literally a plastic sheet of red. So being able to see the behind-the-scenes of how the scary movies pull it off, it kind of made it a little less scary for me.”

In one particular scene, Bailey’s character is filming a part of the movie where she’s possessed by a demon. The singer tells theGrio she was “in prosthetics” during the scene, with the full look taking “about three hours.

“It wasn’t that uncomfortable,” she says about her exorcism makeup. “I’d forget it was on until I would get weird stares from people or laughs. It was really fun. I would avoid myself in the mirror because I did scare myself. When I went to the bathroom, I would just keep my head down and make sure I wasn’t seeing myself. I did take a couple selfies. I was very happy to take it off.”

While filming “The Exorcism” might have made Bailey a little scared, she enjoyed herself off set. The “Grown-ish” actress says she remembers the wrap party in particular, where she sang karaoke with the cast and crew, and celebrated Halloween with Simpkins.

“The karaoke wrap party, that was so much fun. The crew letting loose the way they did,” she shares. “[Simpkins and I] spent Halloween night together. We were on the college campus with the college kids. And then, it started raining and we were dancing in the rain. That’s something I’ll never forget.”

“The Exorcism” is in theaters now. Check out the trailer: