Jonathan Majors books first movie role since domestic assault conviction

Jonathan Majors has landed his first movie role since he was convicted of domestic assault last year.

The “Creed III” actor, 34, has been cast to star in the upcoming thriller “Merciless,” according to Variety. Martin Villeneuve, who will be directing the film, confirmed Majors’ casting, the publication reported. In “Merciless,” a CIA investigator is called to action after the woman he is in love with is overcome by an evil influence.

Producer Christopher Tuffin defended Majors’ casting in a statement, saying that he “refuses to let the court of public opinion and selective prosecution undermine great art and artists.”

Tuffin shared that he studied screenwriting “under ‘Blacklist’ scribe Millard Lampell” in graduate school and learned from him “the dangers of letting politics undermine due process and deprive artists of their careers.”

“I consider it an honor and a privilege to be working with such a great talent now that this matter has been adjudicated,” Tuffin said about Majors.

Recommended Stories

Found guilty of assaulting former girlfriend Grace Jabbari, Majors was sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling in April 2023. Shortly thereafter, Marvel Studios dropped him from his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including his expected appearance in the upcoming film “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” per Variety.

Before the conviction, Majors was building quite the name for himself in Hollywood, starring in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Da 5 Bloods” and other films. The actor, now reportedly dating actress Meagan Good, consistently denied Jabbari’s accusations and maintained his innocence.

“I shouldn’t have been in the car. I shouldn’t have been in the relationship,” Majors said in an interview with “Good Morning America” in January. “If I’m not in the car, none of this is happening. If I leave the relationship, none of this is happening. If I’m man enough or brave enough to say, ‘I want to see someone else’ or ‘I’m done now,’ I’m not in that car. We’re not here. I’m responsible for those things.”

Majors also praised girlfriend Good during the interview, saying she was “an angel. She’s held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I’m so blessed to have her.”

“Merciless” is expected to begin filming in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan in late 2024.