Text messages between Jonathan Majors and former girlfriend released: ‘I’m a monster’

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office released several text messages from Jonathan Majors’ ongoing assault trial, including one in which the actor refers to himself as a “monster.”

Variety reported that the evidence, disclosed last week, also included an audio recording of a September 2022 argument in which Majors told then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari she “has to be of a certain mindset to support” him and that she needs to act more like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama.

“I’m a great man. A great man,” said Majors in the clip. “I am doing great things, not just for me, but for my, for my culture and the world. That is actually the position I’m in.”

Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for his domestic assault trial, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in New York. Majors was charged last spring for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend during an argument. (Photo by Bebeto Matthews, AP)

He asserted that he wasn’t “being a d–k about it,” but that’s his situation and position. “The woman that supports me — that I support, the work that — needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices the way that man is making for her and for them, ultimately,” he added.

The text exchanges are also from September 2022 and reference a previous incident between Majors and Jabbari, who accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a car in March.

Majors threatened to kill himself as he attempted to discourage Jabbari from going to the hospital after she sustained a head injury while they were a couple.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors wrote. “They will ask you questions and as I don’t think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something.”

Jabbari responded by saying she would tell the doctor she bumped her head and that she would “give it one more day,” but she couldn’t sleep and needed stronger painkillers. “Why would I want to tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you,” she added.

Although part of Jabbari’s subsequent response was partially redacted, it showed Jabbari assure Majors she wouldn’t go to the doctor if she didn’t feel secure doing so. “I promise I would never mention you but I understand your fear.”

During her testimony last week, Jabbari stated that Majors had previously instilled in her a distrust for the police because of “what they would do to him as a Black man.”

“I will probably [k]ill myself,” said Majors, Variety reported. “It’s not really contemplating any more… I’m a monster. A horrible man. Not capable of love. I am killing myself soon. I’ve already put things in motion.”

