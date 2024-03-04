Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good make their red carpet debut as a couple

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are “in love” and making public appearances together.

On Sunday, the two attended the red carpet as a couple at the 7th annual African American Film Critics Association’s (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles.

While walking the red carpet, Majors, 34, and Good, 42, told Extra why they chose to attend and how they have been doing more than two months after Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment in a split verdict.

“[We’re] in love,” Majors told the outlet with a smile. “We’re doing good, thanks for asking.”

Good added, “We’re doing great. God’s good.”

The pair, who have been romantically linked since May 2023, said they were at the AAFCA awards luncheon to support their friend, filmmaker Deon Taylor (director of “Fatale” and “Traffik” who received the Horizon Award). Good shared why she and Majors felt it was important to be there.

“It is important to celebrate just Black entertainers,” the “Harlem” star said. “People who are bringing their unique view, unique way of sharing, of storytelling.”

Majors added, “I would say ditto and add just the fellowship, letting everybody know we are here. We make beautiful art, and the contribution that’s made to the film landscape is grown by the contributions of many of the people in this room. We are happy to be here.”

Sources confirmed to People magazine that the actor has been living with Good in Greenwich Village.

“They’re solid and very much in love,” the source told People.

In January, during a tell-all interview with ABC News, Majors praised Good and spoke highly of their developing relationship.

“She’s an angel. She’s held me down like… a Coretta,” said Majors, who was recorded admonishing former girlfriend Grace Jabbari for not being like Martin Luther King Jr.’s late wife.

Recommended Stories

“I’m so blessed to have her. You know, the relationship is still fresh, but, you know, I think I found her,” he continued.

Sunday’s red carpet outing marks Majors’ first public appearance since he was found guilty in December of misdemeanor assault in the third degree and recklessly causing physical injury, as well as harassment in the second degree in a domestic violence case related to an alleged fight between him and Jabbari in March 2023.

Since Majors’ arrest for allegedly assaulting Jabbari, two other former girlfriends have come forward with allegations of physical and emotional abuse by Majors. While admitting both of the relationships were “toxic,” his attorney Priya Chaudhry denied the allegations of abuse.

Majors is scheduled for sentencing in April.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.