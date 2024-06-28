Taraji P. Henson says she’s ‘proud’ of Megan Thee Stallion for rising above ‘all of the adversity’

Taraji P. Henson is showing support for Megan Thee Stallion.

The actress, who is hosting the BET Awards on Sunday, praised the rapper, who’s slated to perform, during a recent interview with People. Henson attended Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” stop in Los Angeles, where she sang the Houston native’s praises.

“That was my first time seeing her perform live on her stage, headlining. She’s amazing,” Henson said. “She has been able to withstand all of the adversity and rise above it. She’s incredible. I love you Megan, and I’m so proud of you. That’s my baby girl, by the way.”

Henson met Megan some time ago as she starred in Megan’s 2020 “Body” music video alongside Blac Chyna, Jordyn Woods, Maliibu Miitch, Asian Da Brat and Tabria Majors. The actress says she’s “an auntie” to many of the women in Hollywood as it’s essential to her to support other women.

Taraji P. Henson at the 6th American Black Film Festival Honors held at the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 3, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) –

“I’m like auntie, you know? I’m a girl’s girl. Anything women are doing, I’m there,” she shared. “I’m the cheerleader. I’m the loudest one in the front cheering them on, and that’s what you should be as an elder.”

“Be here for these babies! You know, it’s hard enough out here for women, and what I’m not gonna be is another obstacle for another woman. So, I’m a champion,” Henson continued. “I’m a team player. I’m a girl’s girl. Go Meg. Go Meg. I got you. I love you.”

Henson also touched on her upcoming BET hosting gig, which will be her third time hosting the award show. She was originally scheduled to host in 2023, however, the network canceled the ceremony due to the SAG and WAG strikes.

“I was ready last year to host and then we had the [SAG and WGA] strike,” Henson said. “So, I’m really excited this year. It’s gonna be an incredible show. It’s culture’s biggest night. The performances are gonna blow us all away. We got Will Smith, guys. I am so excited to see what he has up his sleeve.”