The flavor of love? Red Lobster announces new Flavor Flav combo meal

After taking it into his own hands to save Red Lobster from ruin, Flavor Flav is getting his own menu item.

The seafood chain restaurant announced that starting Monday, for a limited time only, guests can dine like the rapper. The chain has partnered with him to release a combo meal featuring some of his favorite menu items.

The combo meal, dubbed “Flavor Flav’s Faves,” was hand-selected by Flav from a variety of Red Lobster staple menu items and includes Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, bacon mac and cheese, and an additional side. However, according to the release, this special meal won’t be on the menu. Instead, it will be an “if you know, you know” kind of deal, and patrons will have to ask their servers directly for the Flavor Flav’s Faves meal.

“As a long-time Red Lobster fan, I’m fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans with a meal featuring my seafood favorites,” Flav said in the release. “You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try because this signature meal is hype, boy!”

The collaboration comes after Red Lobster officials announced they were considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, claiming the chain’s famed unlimited shrimp deal had put them in the red. Soon after, the former “Flavor of Love” star pledged to help the chain, and soon made good on that promise. In early June, the reality TV personality made headlines when he showed up at a Red Lobster and ordered the entire menu.

“Ya boy meant it when I said I was gonna do anything and everything to help @redlobster and save the cheddar bay biscuits,” Flav wrote in a post on X that included a photo of him standing before his feast.

Sara Bittorf, Red Lobster’s Chief Experience Officer said in the release, “When you have someone like Flavor Flav who shows their love for a brand by ordering the entire menu, you know there is a lot more fun to be had.”

She added that Flav’s “passion for Red Lobster is unmatched, and we’re excited to bring our guests a flavor experience unlike any other.”

Flav has been on a generosity kick recently. Before pledging to save the seafood chain, he also committed to financially supporting the U.S. Women’s Water Polo team as they gear up for the Paris Olympics later this month. That deal also became official this week, as Flav signed an “unprecedented” five-year sponsorship deal with Team USA, making him the official hype man for the USA Water Polo Women’s and Men’s National Teams. As part of the sponsorship, he will make a financial contribution to the 2024 USA Women’s Water Polo Olympic Team that includes a Virgin Voyage cruise and a $1,000 bonus.

“Supporting USA Water Polo teams is an honor,” Flav said in a statement about the sponsorship. “As a girl dad and a champion of all sports, I’m excited to bring my energy and voice to this incredible sport. Niche sports often don’t get the spotlight they deserve, but they are packed with incredible talent and heart. Together, we’re going to make some serious waves!”