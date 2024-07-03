Watch: 5 questions with Ta’Rhonda Jones

Would you date someone you’ve never met? Well, that’s the concept for OWN’s “The Never Ever Mets.” The reality show invites couples to a house for three weeks who have been dating virtually, but have never met in person. It recently was renewed for a second season, and the show’s host, Ta’Rhonda Jones, stopped by theGrio for our newest series, “5 Questions with…”, where we go one-on-one with some of today’s biggest tastemakers. She discussed what to expect from “The Never Ever Mets,” whether she would date someone without meeting them, MCs who have inspired her, and more.

When we asked if she would ever date someone she’d never met, the “Celebrity MasterChef” champion said, “No, I have needs.” Jones goes on to say, “I need to be kissed, I need to be loved on. Because talking on the phone and just affirming me is not enough. It’s not enough substance.”

Watch the full interview below and stream “The Never Ever Mets” on the OWN app. Visit theGrio.com for more “5 Questions with…”.