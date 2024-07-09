Watch: 5 questions with Lynn Whitfield

With all the buzz around Showtime’s “The Chi,” it’s no surprise the show has been renewed for Season Seven. “The Chi” is described as a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. It explores the humanity behind the headlines sensationalizing the south side of Chicago.

Emmy Award winner Lynn Whitfield, who plays the character Alicia, stopped by theGrio for our newest series, “5 Questions with…“, where we go one-on-one with some of today’s most prominent icons and tastemakers. In the interview, she discussed her role in “The Chi,” shared who has been her favorite character to play, offered her opinion on the conflict between Darnell Wright and Brandi Web from “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” and more.

With 2024 being such an important year politically, Whitfield noted, “This is not an election year where we can be distracted.” She repeated her stance on 2020 and went on to say, “We should support Joe Biden. We have to take it personally enough where we stick together.”

