Jayson Tatum will wear Kobe Bryant’s No. 10 jersey at Olympics

NBA star Jayson Tatum is honoring Kobe Bryant in a special way at the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Boston Celtics player, who just won the NBA Finals in June, will wear No. 10 for Team USA — the same jersey number Bryant wore at the 2008 and 2012 Games, according to People. Tatum announced the news at USA Basketball’s training camp in Las Vegas, telling reporters that wearing the jersey number is “nothing short of an honor.”

“Anyone who remotely knows me knows how much influence that he had on me as a kid, inspiring me to reach my goals,” Tatum said about Bryant, who died in a 2020 helicopter crash alongside eight others, including his daughter Gianna.

“It’s definitely not something I take for granted or lightly,” Tatum added during the press conference.

Kobe Bryant is pictured in his Los Angeles Lakers uniform. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) –

Tatum has been a fan of Bryant’s for years. The Celtics player first met the Lakers legend when he was a child, according to People. Tatum reportedly trained with Bryant in the offseason following his rookie season, and often sought out the NBA star for guidance.

Tatum paid tribute to Bryant on Instagram after his tragic passing, calling the late basketball star his “hero” and “idol.”

“[Bryant is] the reason I started to play this game, the reason I fell in love with this game,” Tatum wrote alongside a carousel of photos of himself, Bryant, and Bryant’s family. “Growing up wanting to be just like you, to you becoming a mentor, beyond thankful for everything you’ve done for me.”

He continued on, sharing that Bryant told him that never had a “plan B” when it came to his NBA career and that he put all his “eggs in one basket” because he knew he was “going to make it happen.”

“Hearing you say that stuck with me everyday of my life,” Tatum wrote about the conversation he had with the late NBA player. “You inspired me and I am forever grateful more than you know! Love you Bean! Sad, sad, sad day RIP Kobe and Gianna! Praying for the family!”

Tatum will play alongside fellow NBA stars LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and more at the Paris Games, which kick off on July 26.