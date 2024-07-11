HBCU GO unveils 26-game football schedule for 2024 season

Allen Media Group streaming platform HBCU GO announced their upcoming football schedule for the 2024 season on Thursday.

There will be 26 football matchups this season, including eight Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) games, nine Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) games and 14 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) match-ups, according to a press release. The SWAC games include the Southern Heritage Classic, six homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.

Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of HBCU GO’s parent company Allen Media Group, which also owns theGrio, said that the company is “proud to showcase the very best HBCU match-ups.”

“Now is the time for HBCUs, and HBCU GO is the true destination for coverage of Black college sports and culture,” Allen added in a statement.

President of HBCU GO, Curtis Symond, shared that the platform is “poised to deliver the most comprehensive HBCU football game coverage ever to our audience.”

“We have 26 exciting match-ups on our slate this season, including the Southern Heritage Classic, six homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship,” Symonds concluded.

HBCU GO is the leading media provider for the United States’ 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This year, viewers can watch HBCU GO games in a variety of ways – broadcast syndication in major television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh – and nationally on theGrio Television Network.

Select games will also air across various digital platforms, including the HBCU GO mobile app and FAST channel that is available on AMG’s free-streaming platforms theGrio Gold and Local Now, according to the release.

For more information about HBCU GO, visit HBCUGO.tv or follow the streaming network on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Find out where to watch and download the FREE app at HBCUGO.tv/how to watch.

See below for the full 2024 HBCU GO football schedule: