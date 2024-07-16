Watch: Tips to help you network effectively | Life Hacks

Networking looks different for everyone. For some, it can be an easy effort, and for others, it can be difficult. Andrew McCaskill, a LinkedIn career expert, joins “Life Hacks with Liana” to share do’s and don’ts of networking and tips to ensure you are networking effectively.

“Networking for me started [with] passing out business cards or going to happy hours but I think we’ve got networking all wrong,” McCaskill tells theGrio. “[When you think] about building a network, you’re just building a community of people who are rooting for you to win in your professional life. That community of people needs to be diverse.”

“That community of people can include people from work, from school, from your church,” McCaskill continues. “I think one of the things that we think about at LinkedIn is your connections [don’t] have to be your work bestie to be a great connection. It could be someone that you sort of loosely know. Sometimes your weak ties can be just as helpful in your career journey as the person who knows you well.”

