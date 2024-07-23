Ahead of the Olympics, Simone Biles shares a message about her hair: ‘I don’t really care if my edges aren’t smooth’

Simone Biles has officially touched down in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

On Monday, the gymnast, 27, shared several snaps to her Instagram Stories, giving followers a behind-the-scenes look at Paris’ Olympic Village. In one snap, she gave a glimpse of the room she’ll be sharing with her teammate Jade Carey —including the infamous “cardboard” beds that are part of their accommodations. In another, the entire US Women’s Gymnastics team posed in their Ralph Lauren tracksuits. Biles also gave a peek at the gymnastics arena.

A final post on Monday included a selfie with her teammate Jordan Chiles, with Biles’ hair pulled back into a messy bun and flyaway strands escaping around her face.

But before the masses start in on the style, guess what? The Olympian doesn’t care. Before she headed off for the Paris Games, Biles told Elle magazine she’s come a long way in her hair journey.

“I don’t really care if my edges aren’t smooth,” she said.

She continued, “I used to worry about [my hair being considered] not professional. But I’m not embarrassed about it anymore.”

It would seem Biles has faced criticism for her hair since the start of her career. Last year, the professional athlete experienced backlash after images from her courthouse ceremony with husband Jonathan Owens surfaced, showing her hair in a wavy ponytail. From the simplicity of the style to her edges, many had plenty to say online.

When commenters ragged on her bridal hair, Biles offered this explanation in a reply on X: “I think they also forget I live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat [my edges] out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics but they can keep complaining idc idc idc.”

“Most of the backlash we get is from our own community, which is unfortunate,” Biles further explained to Elle.

Biles also told the magazine what it truly takes to care for her hair on and off the mat. For starters, she explained that Olympians aren’t allowed to bring a hair and makeup team. This means Biles has to consider styles she’ll be able to maintain on her own ahead of time. Sometimes, this includes extensions. Luckily for the US Women’s Gymnastics team, Jordan Chiles has become the team’s designated hair braider. To maximize efficiency, the team also coordinates who will bring specific items of makeup.

When Biles doesn’t go to her teammates for help, she enlists the help of her grandmother, Nellie Biles.

In her Netflix documentary, “Simone Biles Rising,” viewers are treated to an intimate moment as Biles’ grandmother braids her hair.

“Tokyo was the one time I did not braid Simone’s hair,” Nellie Biles says.

“She is an adult; I mean, this girl can braid her hair, but it’s not about her braiding her hair,” she continues. “It’s that bonding, it’s that not saying much, it’s the touch, that’s what doing her hair means.”

The documentary follows Biles’ mental health journey in the aftermath of experiencing the “twisties,” the physiological and nervous condition that can affect gymnasts and compelled Biles to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics. She told Elle her rehabilitative journey has also included adopting a beauty and hair regime.

In addition to sharing the details of her Olympic digs, Biles gave her husband a birthday shout-out on social media from Paris. She told Elle she’s looking forward to Owens having the chance to actually see her compete this year, as the Chicago Bears player was given the time off to support her in Paris, where the Games officially begin on Friday.

She said, “We love the time we get to share together, but we’re always rooting for each other, on and off the field.”