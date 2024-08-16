Tina Knowles to pay Richard Lawson $300K in divorce settlement

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson have settled their divorce more than one year after Knowles filed to separate.

The former stylist, 70, submitted an agreement that covers all outstanding issues, according to legal documents obtained by In Touch on Thursday, Aug. 15. Both Lawson and Knowles agreed that “irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties which have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife,” the agreement read.

The mother of two was awarded “a 2018 Tesla, a 2020 Bentley, the Matriarch Book ‘deal’ with Penguin Random House, a 1 percent interest in Kirby Beauty Management LLC, furniture and artwork in her possession, and all creative works, ideas, drafts and other materials generated by Tina during the marriage,” according to In Touch.

(From left) Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on Feb. 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Knowles will also get to keep all jewelry, her retirement accounts, her homes in Los Angeles and Texas, all the furniture in her residences and all income she has earned since the date of their separation.

Lawson, meanwhile, was awarded “a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, several bank and retirement accounts, all money owed to Richard Lawson Studios, any royalties earned, and all creative works he came up with during the union,” per In Touch. He will also get to keep his artwork, jewelry, clothing, royalties and all rights to his SAG-AFTRA pension plan and his studio.

Each party will reportedly cover their own credit card debt. Knowles agreed to pay all outstanding balances on any and all household expenses, while Lawson agreed to pay all debt related to the Cadillac.

Recommended Stories

The former couple agreed that neither party will receive spousal support, but Knowles will pay Lawson a one-time payment of $300K. The settlement also includes a non-disparagement clause that bans either party from speaking negatively about each other, their children, their children’s spouses or their grandchildren.

“With respect to the mutual desire to protect the privacy rights of any and all present or future grandchildren of either party, the parties agree that they will not, when asked by any media or person, discuss said grandchildren or future grandchildren whether verbally or in writing,” the agreement reads, reports In Touch.

Knowles and Lawson married on April 12, 2015 in a yacht wedding attended by Knowles’ children, Beyoncé and Solange, Lawson’s children, Richard Lawson Jr. and Bianca Lawson, plus Knowles’ son-in-law Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Samuel L. Jackson. The former couple separated eight years later on July 25, 2023, and Knowles filed for divorce the following day.