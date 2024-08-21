The Queens of R&B Tour makes me excited for my auntie era



Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

Kandi Burrus must know that some of y’all have been talking s**t.

During the final stop of the Queens of R&B tour — coheadlined by Xscape and SWV and featuring opening acts Mýa, Total and 702 — after Kandi hit her trademark high note in “My Little Secret” with a lil’ razzle dazzle thrown in for good measure, there was a demure slight but noticeable smirk on her face.

While the tour itself has been a success, during one of the more recent stops, select critics online noted that she didn’t quite sound like herself.

I attended the last stop on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif., at the Kia Forum with my best friend, who seconds before Kandi’s big moment, grabbed my knee and looked at me with trepidation in his eyes.

There was no need to worry, though, and for the curious, Kandi also hit the high note during “Understanding,” too.

Announced in May during a joint appearance between Xscape and SWV on “Sherri,” the tour, according to a press release, was going to be “a testament to the power of what can be accomplished when women come together with respect, admiration and undeniable talent” as well as “a celebration of passion, power, resilience and unstoppable ability to exceed expectations.”

That is a well-written way of saying the R&B groups learned to let go of that reality TV check, which probably did not pay enough to cover the costs of bickering with each other and stoking nonstop stan wars online, and start making touring money, a check that pays more and offers less personal chaos.

In an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” SWV’s Coko acknowledged that money was a big motivator for SWV and Xscape to pull together and make this tour happen.

I’m glad they pulled it together and did this because this was one of the most entertaining tours that I’ve been to in years.

It is a lesson that a lot of R&B acts from the 1990s and 2000s could learn to replicate and cash in on the nostalgia market with their own tours.

Now, admittedly, I was not prepared for the number of times Xscape’s DJ AOne would repeat, “If you’re over 40 and 50 put your hands in the air!”

The first few times he said it, my response was to look at my friend in despair and go, “I’m hit, I’m hit.”

I just turned 40, y’all.

I swear that I’m fine with aging. It’s a blessing. It just felt like a lot in the moment, but ultimately, it was beautiful to see so many varied representations of aunties and uncles in one setting.

The show itself reminded me of advice that I give about aging in my new book: “To millennials struggling with aging, stretch and believe in yourselves.”

I hate to be negative, but I must acknowledge although it was indeed a great decision for the groups not to continue with the reality show “SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B,” when Tiny critiqued SWV for only wearing “jerseys and combat boots” on stage, it awakened something in SWV.

They have never stopped looking amazing since that aired, and they looked like such stars on stage in LA.

Sometimes shade can be useful, y’all.

In any event, the groups complimented each other well in their Verzuz-themed format and even with the absence of LaTocha Scott, who opted not to tour with her group following the reality show, her sister Tamika Scott filled the void.

That reminds me of another good lesson to take away from the tour: Don’t let your bandmate mess up your bag.

I was not sure what Total would offer much on stage without Pam, but Kesha and Kima were impressive as a duo. They tweaked the vocals of the tracks as needed and didn’t miss a beat. All that mattered was their energy and strong catalog. That was enough to excite fans though guests like Ma$e, Da Brat, and 112 (Slim, who favors Stephen A. Smith now, and Mike) helped.

My favorite part about it all was Kesha Epps’ bob, however.

Also missing a group member was 702, but remaining members Misha and Meelah gave a moving tribute to Irish Grinstead, who passed away last year, and together, like Total, have put together a good set that I hope they can continue to tour with for years to come.

Then there was Mýa, who after she finished performing, got me mad all over again when thinking about how her career should have gone after the release of Moodring in 2003. She ended by saying peace and blessings, so I’ll leave it by saying I’m happy I got to see her perform here without having to travel to Tokyo.

Regrettably, I missed the OMG Girlz, so I sadly can’t share what it’s like to finally hear “Gucci This (Gucci That)” and “Loverboy” live.

Let that serve as a reminder that when you go to an SWV and Xscape show, if you want to see everyone on the bill, show up exactly at start time.

The show ended with all of the acts joining onstage to take a selfie with the audience, and in a nod to the location, sent us off with “Not Like Us.”

As I watched Coko pull off her bustdown blonde wig and wave it in the air in jubilee, I left with the hope that this tour would return in some incarnation in the future.

They’ve all earned it, but generally, not many groups get to perform at this level this late into their career so I want them to ride this wave for as long as they can.

By the next run, I’ll be sure to raise my hand faster when DJAone calls for the old heads happy to be in the spot.



Michael Arceneaux is the New York Times bestselling author of “I Can’t Date Jesus, I Don’t Want To Die Poor,” and his latest essay collection, “I Finally Bought Some Jordans.”