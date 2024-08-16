Usher postpones additional tour dates after injuring neck during rehearsal

“Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest USHER show of all time,” the singer revealed on Instagram.

Aug 16, 2024

Usher announced that he will have to postpone two additional tour dates on Thursday a day after postponing the first show of his “Past Present Future” tour. 

The “Confessions” singer revealed in a post on Instagram that he injured his neck during rehearsals for the tour, which was scheduled to begin in Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Usher’s doctors initially thought he would be cleared to perform his Friday and Saturday shows, Aug. 16 and 17, at the ATL’s State Farm Arena, but he requires more time to heal. 

“Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest USHER show of all time,” the singer wrote in a statement. “My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week.”

Usher, Usher's son, Usher PinkPantheress, Usher son PinkPantheress, Usher son Naviyd, Usher Naviyd, How old is Usher's son?, Why did Usher's son steal his phone?, Usher Naviyd phone, Usher son phone theGrio.com
Usher attends the NAACP Awards in Los Angeles last month. The entertainer took to Instagram this week to recount his son’s ploy to meet a singer the teenager admires. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Usher went on to reveal some “good news:” His doctors told him that “with appropriate rest and treatment,” he will be ready to perform at the next scheduled tour stop in Washington, D.C., this Tuesday, Aug. 20.

“I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon,” he concluded.

Usher’s Aug. 14, Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Dec. 9, Dec. 10 and Dec. 12, respectively. 

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

When it comes to chicken wings, the flat is the best part

Entertainment

Watch: 5 questions with Towanda and Trina Braxton

Entertainment

Usher postpones additional tour dates after injuring neck during rehearsal

Business

Lisa Price on how the Oprah Effect changed her business

Lifestyle

Newsflash: Some women don’t have or want to have kids

Lifestyle

Most Black hospitals across the South closed long ago. Their impact endures

Sports

Jordan Chiles says panel’s call for her to return Olympic bronze is ‘unjust’ and ‘significant blow’

Sports

Harbaugh says Kaepernick will not be a player or coach with the Chargers this season

The Grammy Award winner’s neck injury comes during one of his most successful years yet. Usher headlined the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show and released a new album, “Coming Home,” this year. 

The “Yeah!” singer announced his “Past Present Future” tour — his first outing in over a decade — after wrapping up his Las Vegas residency, which grossed over $100 million, according to Billboard. Usher is scheduled to make stops in cities across the U.S. and Europe, including in Boston, Chicago, Toronto and London, during the tour, which concludes in May 2025.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE