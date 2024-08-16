Usher postpones additional tour dates after injuring neck during rehearsal

Usher announced that he will have to postpone two additional tour dates on Thursday a day after postponing the first show of his “Past Present Future” tour.

The “Confessions” singer revealed in a post on Instagram that he injured his neck during rehearsals for the tour, which was scheduled to begin in Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Usher’s doctors initially thought he would be cleared to perform his Friday and Saturday shows, Aug. 16 and 17, at the ATL’s State Farm Arena, but he requires more time to heal.

“Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest USHER show of all time,” the singer wrote in a statement. “My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week.”

Usher attends the NAACP Awards in Los Angeles last month. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Usher went on to reveal some “good news:” His doctors told him that “with appropriate rest and treatment,” he will be ready to perform at the next scheduled tour stop in Washington, D.C., this Tuesday, Aug. 20.

“I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon,” he concluded.

Usher’s Aug. 14, Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Dec. 9, Dec. 10 and Dec. 12, respectively.

The Grammy Award winner’s neck injury comes during one of his most successful years yet. Usher headlined the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show and released a new album, “Coming Home,” this year.

The “Yeah!” singer announced his “Past Present Future” tour — his first outing in over a decade — after wrapping up his Las Vegas residency, which grossed over $100 million, according to Billboard. Usher is scheduled to make stops in cities across the U.S. and Europe, including in Boston, Chicago, Toronto and London, during the tour, which concludes in May 2025.