Hakeem Jeffries scorches Trump at DNC: ‘Bro, we broke up with you for a reason’

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the minority leader of the House of Representatives, tapped into his Brooklyn roots and love for hip-hop as he assailed Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night in Chicago.

In making the case for Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, the seasoned New York congressman described the former president and Republican nominee as a failed leader who prioritized the rich, tried to “destroy” America’s democracy after “lying” about the 2020 election; and nominated three U.S. Supreme Court justices with the aim of banning abortion care for millions of women and girls.

“Donald Trump is like an old boyfriend who you broke up with, but he just won’t go away,” said Jeffries. “He has spent the last four years spinning the block trying to get back into a relationship with the American people.”

The congressman added, “Bro, we broke up with you for a reason.”

By contrast, Harris and Democrats, if elected into power in November, will “put people over politics,” said Jeffries. The party would focus on lowering costs and growing the middle class, combating the climate crisis, protecting health care, Medicaid, and social security, improving community relationships with police, and other key Democratic Party policies, he maintained.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on her policy platform, including improving the cost of living for all Americans, at the Hendrick Center For Automotive Excellence on August 16, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.(Photo by Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

Jeffries’ DNC speech — riddled with poetic style and flare — garnered electric applause from the thousands of delegates and Democratic leaders inside the United Center. Known for his gift of the gab and appreciation for rap music, Jeffries has delivered similar speeches — like his 2023 address after becoming the first Black member of Congress to serve as party leader.

As Democrats coronate the sitting vice president as the party’s first Black female and South Asian presidential nominee, they are also hoping that having Harris and her vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at the top of the ticket will lead to Democrats taking back control of the House and keeping their majority in the Senate.

If Democrats win back the House, Jeffries will become the first African-American to hold the gavel as speaker of the House of Representatives. But as he delivered his address on Wednesday night, Jeffries urged voters to unite to elect Harris, saying, “not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans.

“When we do, nothing can stop Kamala Harris from becoming the 47th president of the United States of America. Nothing can stop House Democrats from taking back the majority,” he said.

Jeffries continued, “Nothing can stop the American people from continuing our march toward a more perfect union.”

In true fashion, the Democratic leader concluded by using the lyrics to a Grammy-nominated song by fellow New Yorkers Fat Joe and Remy Ma.

“Nothing can stop us. We’re all the way up!” he said.

