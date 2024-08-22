Watch: Financial aid resources for students at HBCUs | Life Hacks

Kimberly Morris is the president and founder of Higher Ed Consulting. Morris joins “Life Hacks with Liana” to discuss financial aid and resources for students at HBCUs.

Morris created the Atlanta-based Higher Ed Consulting to fix enrollment and financial issues she’s witnessed in institutions so that the process and experience overall can be better for their attendees.

“Some of the challenges we’re probably all familiar with are resources,” Morris told theGrio. “HBCUs are under-resourced, and I’ve seen that consistently across the board. And the resources range from financial resources, people resources and knowledge resources.“

“One of the misconceptions about financial aid is that it pays for school and it doesn’t,” she adds. “Financial aid is aid, so it is not geared to pay for your entire college tuition. The key to a good financial aid package is outside scholarships.”

