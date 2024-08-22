Watch: Financial aid resources for students at HBCUs | Life Hacks

Kimberly Morris, president and founder of Higher Ed Consulting, joins "Life Hacks with Liana" to discuss financial resources for students attending HBCUs.

Aug 22, 2024

Kimberly Morris is the president and founder of Higher Ed Consulting. Morris joins “Life Hacks with Liana” to discuss financial aid and resources for students at HBCUs.

Morris created the Atlanta-based Higher Ed Consulting to fix enrollment and financial issues she’s witnessed in institutions so that the process and experience overall can be better for their attendees.

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Janet Jackson announces new Las Vegas residency: ‘Truly can’t wait!’

Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly welcome their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes

African Diaspora

It’s World Jollof Day. Who gets to claim West Africa’s best-known dish?

Sponsored

Harlem Cycle founder took leap of faith to create a neighborhood first | Black Made

Sports

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is the freak show we wish we could ignore but can’t

Elections

Watch: Marc Morial explains why Kamala Harris could be better for your bank account

Video

Watch: Financial aid resources for students at HBCUs | Life Hacks

Elections

Watch: Lori Lightfoot on why women are rallying behind Kamala Harris

“Some of the challenges we’re probably all familiar with are resources,” Morris told theGrio. “HBCUs are under-resourced, and I’ve seen that consistently across the board. And the resources range from financial resources, people resources and knowledge resources.

One of the misconceptions about financial aid is that it pays for school and it doesn’t,” she adds. “Financial aid is aid, so it is not geared to pay for your entire college tuition. The key to a good financial aid package is outside scholarships.”

Check out the full video, and for more “Life Hacks,” click here.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Prospect of player pay another wrinkle for HBCU schools, where big NIL deals still taking root

Prospect of player pay another wrinkle for HBCU schools, where big NIL deals still taking root

By TheGrio

Black beauty influencers you should be following

Black beauty influencers you should be following

By TheGrio

Insights from Henry Blodget’s Corporate Experience for Gen Z

Insights from Henry Blodget’s Corporate Experience for Gen Z

By The Finance Genie

Watch: Hakeem Jeffries explains why Democrats are united behind Harris at DNC

Watch: Hakeem Jeffries explains why Democrats are united behind Harris at DNC

By TheGrio

Duplex-Hacking: Your Gateway to Real Estate Investing

Duplex-Hacking: Your Gateway to Real Estate Investing

By The Finance Genie

Fannie Lou Hamer rattled the Democratic convention with her ‘Is this America?’ speech 60 years ago

Fannie Lou Hamer rattled the Democratic convention with her ‘Is this America?’ speech 60 years ago

By TheGrio