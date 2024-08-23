Did you know a specific diet might help reduce your chances of getting COVID-19?

A recent study found that following a Mediterranean diet could impact your risk of contracting COVID-19.

Aug 23, 2024
A recent study found that following a Mediterranean diet could impact your risk of contracting COVID-19. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Health professionals have long encouraged people to live healthy lifestyles with balanced eating habits. However, a new study found that implementing a specific type of diet can help reduce the risk of infection for coronavirus. According to research published in the journal PLOS One, a Mediterranean diet, long touted for supporting longevity and heart health, can also help decrease an individual’s chances of contracting COVID-19.

“There have been numerous studies that heavily associated COVID-19 with inflammation (in the body), while the Mediterranean diet has been long-known for its anti-inflammatory properties,” the study’s senior author Andre Siahaan, a lecturer and member of the Center of Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of North Sumatra in Indonesia, told CNN. “Through our study, we reported a link that further strengthened the connection between these two, in line with our hypothesis.”

The recently published article reviewed the results of over 55,400 participants from six different studies conducted between 2020 and 2023 across five countries. Observing whether or not the risk of infection and severity was influenced by the presence of a Mediterranean diet, the study found that increased consumption of olive oil, fruits, nuts, legumes and whole grains and a decreased consumption of alcohol, cereal and red meat lowered the odds of coronavirus infection. 

“These foods are rich in antioxidants, fiber and micronutrients that enhance immune function and may help boost our natural microbiome and reduce inflammation,” Dr. Sara Seidelmann, assistant professor of clinical medicine at the Columbia Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, explained.

While the research found that three out of the six studies reported a notable link between Mediterranean eating habits and coronavirus infections, the study’s authors are unclear about whether the diet can reduce symptoms and severity of the disease. 

Meanwhile, other experts, like Lisa Drayer, a nutritionist and author who wasn’t involved in the review, noted the study’s limitations. 

“The results offer correlations but don’t prove the Mediterranean diet does or doesn’t have protective effects against COVID-19,” she said, per CNN. “This is a big limitation in nutrition research, as it only looks at associations between lifestyle factors and health outcomes. Factors other than diet, but associated with the Mediterranean diet, could play a role in the findings.”

Though the study did not factor in COVID-19 exposure and the limitations of self-reporting health information, other organizations, like the National Institutes of Health, have reported a connection between inflammation and the onset and intensity of COVID-19.

The coronavirus continues to be a global health concern; the World Health Organization currently reports over 776 million cases of the disease worldwide. As that number continues to grow, concerns about new strains and the impacts of “long COVID” grow as well.  

Regardless of whether the Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of COVID-19, experts encourage people to reduce their consumption of items like red meat and implement more elements from the Mediterranean diet. 

“These results could have significant public health implications, underscoring the importance of optimal nutrition in preventing both communicable and non-communicable diseases,” Dr. Jordi Merino, associate professor at the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, added, per CNN. “By adopting healthy dietary practices and addressing underlying health disparities, we can enhance population resilience and improve overall health outcomes.”

