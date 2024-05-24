‘I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months,’ Lizzo says, reflecting on her mental health journey

Lizzo is feeling “Good as Hell” again. This week, the Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram to share an update on her mental health and reflect on the journey.

“I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it. I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up.”

Though Lizzo rose to fame encouraging people to love themselves through her music, the singer shocked fans in April when she declared she “quit” on social media.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet,” the statement read. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

After fans speculated that her post meant something far more serious than a potential departure from music, Lizzo later clarified the intended meaning on the post. As offering reassurance that she will continue to make music, the “About Damn Time” singer alluded to some of her mental health struggles at the time.

“When I say I quit, I mean, I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she said, as previously reported by theGrio. “What I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting with people…in no way, shape, or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive … I’m going to keep moving forward, I’m going to keep being me.”

In addition to being criticized for her weight, over the past year, Lizzo faced criticism after being accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit. In August 2023, three of the star’s former dancers accused her of creating a hostile work environment, citing claims of sexual harassment, body shaming and more. Describing the situation as “gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” Lizzo denied the accusations.

Despite the legal challenges, Lizzo’s mental health has progressed, she says, and she’ll be pouring that growth into her new music.

“My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win,” she wrote in her recent Instagram post. “I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience ❤️.”