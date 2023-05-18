Lizzo is not using fitness to ‘escape fatness’

In her latest TikTok video, Lizzo shares a powerful message on holistic health, saying, "I don't ever want to be thin."

It’s National Women’s Health Week, and Lizzo is sharing some revelations about her relationship with her body.

Lizzo, shown at the Met Gala in New York this month, said she began working out “to have balanced mental health.” (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

In a recent TikTok, the musician amplified a video posted by user @tiffriahgrande. In the original video, the user shares her desire to find a community of “other fat people who are working out because they love themselves,” and simply for the sake of fitness and overall health. Referencing her own fitness journey, the original creator says, “Weight loss comes with the territory, but I’m not trying to escape fatness.”

Lizzo stitched the video on her TikTok page in support, emphasizing the user’s sentiments.

“Heavy on the not trying to escape fatness,” said the award-winning star. “Heavy f***ing on it.”

As a touring musician, Lizzo faces considerable physical demands, particularly during her energetic 90-minute performances. She goes on to explain how her live shows involve a combination of choreography, flute playing, and powerful vocal performances — all while wearing costumes that sometimes limit her ability to breathe freely.

She called it a fun job that she loves. “It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage,” she expressed in the video. But as she got more professional, she said, “I started to take the physical part more seriously.”

For Lizzo, holistic health is a top priority. Her mental health is the primary motivator behind her balanced diet and active lifestyle, not the number on the scale.

“I’m not tryna be thin. I don’t ever want to be thin. The goal is always here,” she said, motioning to her head in the video. “Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don’t look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body. My body is gonna change; everyone’s bodies change. That’s life.”

Lizzo has always been refreshingly candid when it comes to her body. Whether she’s hyping herself up or uplifting her fans through her music, the artist has played a big role in shifting the narrative around plus-sized women.

The “Truth Hurts” singer already told us she’s the beauty standard; it’s about time we all start feeling that way about ourselves!

