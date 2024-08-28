Roberta Flack, Rep. Maxine Waters, Dawn Richard and more featured on tribute album to women of color

The featured speakers read poetry by June Jordan, Gwendolyn Bennett, Phillis Wheatley, Georgia Douglas Johnson and more.

Mariel Turner
Aug 28, 2024
Roberta Flack, tribute album, poetry, women of color, thegrio.com
Roberta Flack attends Black Girls Rock! 2017 backstage at NJPAC on Aug. 5, 2017, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Roberta Flack, Dawn Richard, Rep. Maxine Waters, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and author Danyel Smith and more are featured on a new tribute album to women of color, released on Tuesday on Atlantic Records.

“On Imagination” also features Valerie Simpson and Valerie June, according to Variety. The featured speakers read poetry by June Jordan, Gwendolyn Bennett, Phillis Wheatley, Georgia Douglas Johnson and others. The project was produced by singer-songwriter Ebonie Smith. 

A special performance of Jordan’s 1982 poem, “Moving Towards Home,” is read by activist and author Dr. Angela Davis on the album, which was first presented in celebration of Juneteenth, according to Variety.

“The poems on this album are restorative,” Ebonie Smith said. “They helped me heal and recenter after Covid. The language is challenging, requiring the listener to work for a deeper understanding, but those who make the effort will find the words of these poets truly powerful and transformative.”

She went on to talk about the poems’ effect on her after the 2022 murder of rapper Takeoff, a founding member of the group Migos. “In the wake of Takeoff’s passing, I turned to these poems to help me heal and make sense of the deaths occurring in and around hip-hop culture. The language on this album helped me find strength during that time.”

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Roberta Flack, Rep. Maxine Waters, Dawn Richard and more featured on tribute album to women of color

News

Missouri death row inmate gets another chance at a hearing that could spare his life

Sports

Edwin Moses documentary to debut Sept. 21 at his alma mater, Morehouse College

Crime

Judge says she suspects a cover-up of the true source of bail funds for man charged in Tupac killing

Business

Lowe’s changes some DEI policies amid legal attacks on diversity programs and activist pressure

Crime

Feds file new indictment in Trump Jan. 6 case, keeping charges intact but narrowing allegations

News

Harris will sit down with CNN for her first interview since launching presidential bid

Video

‘Choosing Motherhood’: The financial costs of egg freezing

Check out the tracklist, per Variety: 

1. “Dare to Dream” (2022) – written by Genesis Briggs and performed by Genesis Be 

2. “She Came Home Blameless” (1971) – written by Maya Angelou and performed by Roberta Flack and Valerie Simpson 

3. “Calling Dreams” (1920) – written by Georgia Douglas Johnson and performed by Flyana Boss 

4. “Songs For The People” (1895) – written by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper and performed by Lori Lightfoot

5. “On Imagination” (1773) – written by Phillis Wheatley and performed by Danyel Smith 

6. “Make My Name” (2023) – written by adrienne maree brown and performed by Representative Maxine Waters 

7. “Douce Souvenance” (1920) – written by Jessie Redmon Fauset and performed by Ebonie Smith 

8. “Double Standard” (1895) – written by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper and performed by Divinity Roxx 

9. “Fantasy” (1927) – written by Gwendolyn Benne and performed by Dawn Richard 

10. “Moving Toward Home” (1982) – written by June Jordan and performed by Dr. Angela Y. Davis 

11. “On the Death of a Gentlemen” (1773) – written by Phillis Wheatley and performed by Tarriona “Tank” Ball 

12. “I Sit and Sew” (1918) – written by Alice Moore Dunbar-Nelson and performed by Valerie June

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Glynn Turman, Nkechi Okoro Carroll honored at 2024 AAFCA TV Honors

Glynn Turman, Nkechi Okoro Carroll honored at 2024 AAFCA TV Honors

By TheGrio

Diddy seeks to have producer’s lawsuit tossed, says it’s full of ‘blatant falsehoods’

Diddy seeks to have producer’s lawsuit tossed, says it’s full of ‘blatant falsehoods’

By TheGrio

Here are the Black stars to root for at this year’s US Open

Here are the Black stars to root for at this year’s US Open

By TheGrio

10 Things Donald Trump didn’t do for Black people

10 Things Donald Trump didn’t do for Black people

By TheGrio

Mariah Carey’s mother and sister died on the same day. The singer says her ‘heart is broken’

Mariah Carey’s mother and sister died on the same day. The singer says her ‘heart is broken’

By TheGrio

For the first time, my son is starting a school year without his best friends

For the first time, my son is starting a school year without his best friends

By TheGrio