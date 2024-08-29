Barack Obama has thoughts on Kamala Harris’ ‘coconut brown’ suit

If the “coconut brown” suit Kamala Harris wore to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, August 19 reminded you of the similarly hued tan suit Barack Obama wore during a press conference in 2014, you’re not the only one.

On the 10-year anniversary of the moment in fashion history, Obama poked a little fun at the incident that launched a debate over appropriate political fashion, surprisingly making even more headlines than the geopolitical statement he initially made while wearing the suit.

“How it started. How it’s going. Ten years later, and it’s still a good look! IWillVote.com,” Obama wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that included side-by-side photos of his memorable look ten years ago and Harris’ at the DNC.

Recommended Stories

When Obama wore his tan suit with a gray striped tie, many saw it as an informal choice for the occasion, as he discussed the possibility of escalating the U.S. military’s response to the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria.

Harris’ flared coconut brown version, designed by Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali and paired with a cream lavallière blouse and patent leather tan pointed-toe pumps from the French label, has gone over far better than Obama’s.

The particular shade of Harris’ suit, “coconut brown,” is an apparent play on the now-iconic quote Harris inherited from her mother: “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.” Harris first shared the quote on May 10, 2023, during the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.

Given this context and the typically strategic approach to political dressing, Harris’ suiting choice felt more like a deliberately clever nod than an arbitrary fashion choice. Considering how well the general public has received Harris’ suit, Obama’s post on Wednesday could also be a subtle commentary on how the overall perception of a Black presidential candidate is improving.

While Harris’ exact suit style isn’t available for purchase, a similar double-breasted coconut brown jacket, retailing for $2,758.05 USD, is available on Chloé’s website.