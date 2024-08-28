Wendy Williams appears in public for the first time in a year

Wendy Williams was out and about for the first time in more than a year.

The former talk show host was spotted with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Hunter — at Bolingo Balance in Newark, N.J., on Monday, Aug. 19, according to Page Six, who were the first to report the news. The visit was the first time Williams has been seen publicly since March 2023, People reported.

A Bolingo Balance employee told Page Six that Williams was “sharp, upbeat and aware” and “very bubbly” during her visit to the holistic store, which is owned by Alfredo “Dr. Sebi” Bowman’s son, Victor Bowman. The employee added that Williams was “engaging but wasn’t as familiar with what we do here, so her son was more explaining things.”

“She talked about circulation improvement but didn’t want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future,” the employee said, per Page Six.

TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 10, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film)

The store’s official Instagram shared a photo of Williams smiling with a shopping bag in hand and her arm wrapped around Bowman. “Much love to Wendy Williams and her son @topfloor_kev I remember when I met Kevin in Usha village, my dad told me I want you to meet Wendy’s son. At that time, we were the only ones of the same age in Usha,” the caption read.

Williams’ son replied with a series of emojis, including the chart and clapping hands emoji, in the comment section.

Bowman shared the same photo of Williams and himself on his Facebook page, writing, “Wendy Williams come to my store much love Queen.”

Williams last appeared on her legendary talk show “The Wendy Williams Show” in July 2021. She has been battling several ailments in recent years, including Graves’ disease, lymphedema, primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which her medical team revealed in February.

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself,” the team said in a statement about her FTD diagnosis, per People. “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”