Megastar mom Beyoncé opens up about finding the balance between family and stardom

While Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s firstborn daughter, Blue Ivy, quickly became a fan favorite as she made nightly appearances as a dancer on her mother’s Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé now admits she originally did not want her daughter to join her onstage. In a recent interview with GQ, the “Cowboy Carter” singer reflected on her 12-year-old daughter’s innate star power.

“Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter and actress,” she told the publication. “She has been creating characters since she was three. She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Beyoncé initially shared her concerns about her daughter performing in “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.” While the mother of three believed dancing in front of thousands of people was no place for a child, Blue Ivy was determined to not only show up but show out for the Beyhive. So much so, that following her first appearance onstage, the 12-year-old used the negative feedback on social media as motivation to train harder.

“Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes,” Beyoncé added.

“She’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for. So since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny and the public eye and everyone having an opinion of even a little girl, how she keeps her hair,” Jay-Z previously said as he sang his daughter’s praises. “So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power — and the song is called ‘My Power’ — you can’t write a better script.”

However, Blue Ivy’s interest in her mother’s work comes as no surprise to the international superstar. Balancing multiple roles and responsibilities, Beyoncé keeps motherhood at the top of her priority list, bringing her kids everywhere she goes.

“[My kids] come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals. It’s natural that they would learn my choreography,” she explained. “I build my work schedule around my family. I try to only tour when my kids are out of school. I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles.”

In addition to Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z share seven-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

“Raising three kids isn’t easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives,” the Cécred haircare founder admitted. “My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It’s grounding and fulfilling.”

Though her kids may always be with her behind the scenes, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” songstress is adamant about maintaining a certain level of privacy and protecting them from the spotlight.

“One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand. It’s very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art,” she added. “I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace.”