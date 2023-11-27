After negative comments about her dancing, Blue Ivy was determined to prove the haters wrong

Beyoncé shared in her new concert video, "Renaissance," that she initially wasn't fond of the idea of her eldest daughter, 11, performing onstage in front of thousands of people.

Blue Ivy Carter refused to let the naysayers get her down.

According to People, Beyoncé shared in her new concert video, “Renaissance,” that her eldest daughter, 11, read negative social media comments about her dancing after her first surprise appearance onstage during the “Renaissance World Tour” stop in Paris in May.

She stated that Blue Ivy, whom she shares with her rapper husband Jay-Z, was determined to prove the critics wrong and, instead of giving up, pushed herself to train even harder on her dance.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Beyoncé opened up in her new concert film, “Renaissance,” about her daughter’s response to the critics of her dance moves following her first surprise performance onstage. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Fans took notice of Blue Ivy’s growth throughout the tour. In September, a TikTok compilation compared her dancing during her first show, when she appeared nervous with the dance moves, to how confident she seemed at a subsequent performance in Houston.

Jay-Z, 53, also couldn’t be more proud, telling Gayle King on “CBS Mornings” last month that he would still get goosebumps seeing his daughter walk on stage.

“She’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for. So since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny and the public eye and everyone having an opinion of even a little girl, how she keeps her hair,” said Jay-Z, People reported. “So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better script.”

Initially, Blue Ivy was only supposed to make one appearance. The “Run The World” singer admitted in the film that she was not thrilled with her daughter joining her on stage, adding that performing in front of thousands of people was no place for an 11-year-old.

“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” The New York Times reported of Beyoncé saying in the film, according to People. She admitted to nearly fainting the first time Blue Ivy performed.

Nonetheless, Tina Knowles-Lawson told People in July that her granddaughter’s confidence had soared “to the sky” since her debut performance.

She added that she couldn’t be more proud of Blue Ivy’s hard work and watching her have the time of her life.

“She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she’s just getting better and better,” said Knowles-Lawson. “So I’m the proud grandma, always.”

