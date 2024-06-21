Watch: Top 12 ‘Get It On’ songs

We gave you the top 12 love songs for your enjoyment summer. Now, theGrio has come up with the ideal dozen jams to play when you’re in the mood, just trying to get your groove on with your loved one.

Check it out for Black Music Month, and let us know what you think of our list.

12. “Say It” – Ne-Yo

Talented singer and songwriter Ne-Yo is behind this sensual song, which is featured on his “Because of You” album.

11. “ My, My, My” – Johnny Gill

Background vocals from the R&B group After 7 and saxophone sounds from Kenny G accompany New Edition singer Johnny Gill on his hit single “My, My, My.”

10. “Between the Sheets” – The Isley Brothers

It may be a classic “get it on” song, but “Between the Sheets” by the Isley Brothers is a favorite among hip-hop producers and artists, as the record has been sampled countless times.

9. “Kiss It Better” – Rihanna

“Kiss It Better” was featured on Rihanna’s eighth album, but it’s anything but “Anti.” Released in 2016, the song re-emerged in 2021 when DJ Amorphous remixed it with Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much.” That sample was later used on rapper Fat Joe’s song, “Sunshine (The Light).”

8. “Too Deep” – dvsn

“Too Deep” comes from dvsn’s debut album. Pronounced division, the group is behind some of your favorite songs by rapper Drake.

7. “Motivation” – Kelly Rowland featuring Lil Wayne

Destiny’s Child singer and actress Kelly Rowland showed her sexy side on the single, “Motivation,” featuring rapper Lil Wayne.

6. “Any Time, Any Place” – Janet Jackson

Location and time are not an issue on this Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis-fortified ballad. The duo wrote and produced Janet Jackson’s “Any Time, Any Place” ballad, off her self-titled fifth album.

5. “Nice and Slow” – Usher

Singer U-S-H-E-R R-A-Y-M-O-N-D likes to take things “Nice and Slow,” a single from his “My Way” album. This video was shot in Paris, directed by Hype Williams, and features model and entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simmons.

4. “Rocket” – Beyonce

Some of the biggest names in music helped craft Beyonce’s hit song “Rocket,” including Timberland, Justin Timberlake and Miguel. Beyonce says she was inspired by D’Angelo’s “(Untitled) How Does It Feel.”

3. “Say Yes” – Floetry

All you gotta do is say one word: YES! “Say Yes” from “Floetry” was written by one half of the duo, Marsha Ambrosius. If you look closely, you’ll see a young Omari Hardwick in the music video.

2. “Sexual Healing” – Marvin Gaye

When you get that feelin’, it can only mean one thing: You need to hear “Sexual Healing by iconic R&B crooner Marvin Gaye. The timeless song was featured on his final album, “Midnight Love.” “Sexual Healing” is number 198 on Rolling Stones’ top 500 greatest songs of all time.

1. “Let’s Get It On” – Marvin Gaye

It only makes sense that our number-one “get it on” song is “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye. More than 50 years since its release, it’s considered by many critics to be a landmark recording for soul music.

Did your favorite “get it on” song make the list? Let us know in the comments.