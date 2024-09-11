Politics Explained: How to protect your vote in 2024

This week on “Politics Explained,” Natasha S. Alford breaks down the power of voting. Voting is a fundamental right for citizens of the United States, but it’s also one that wasn’t always available to everyone. Voting was once reserved exclusively for white men who owned land. However, over time, key amendments to the Constitution, like the 14th, 15th, and 19th Amendments, as well as the Voting Rights Act of 1965, expanded voting rights to Black men and women.

Today, citizens over the age of 18 cannot be denied the right to vote based on race, religion, sex, disability, or sexual orientation. Most U.S. citizens over 18 are entitled to vote in federal and state elections, but some people are still unable to exercise this right.

For instance, in certain states, individuals convicted of felonies lose their voting rights, sometimes permanently. In other states like New York, laws have been passed to restore a person’s right to vote once they are released from prison. According to The Sentencing Project, as of 2022, an estimated 4.4 million Americans were unable to vote due to felony convictions.

Protecting your power to vote

So, how can you make sure you’re not disenfranchised and that your voice is heard in upcoming elections? First, remember that voter registration is required in every state except North Dakota. Each state has its own deadlines and guidelines for how you can register, so stay informed about the particulars of your state.

One simple way to check your registration status or register to vote is by visiting Vote.org. This platform allows users to register, verify their voter status, view upcoming ballots, and get reminders for upcoming elections.

Although Election Day in 2024 is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, military personnel and citizens abroad are already receiving mail-in ballots. States like Pennsylvania and Kentucky allow voters to request mail-in ballots as early as Sept. 16, so check your state’s rules to see if you can get an early ballot.

It’s important not only to vote but to vote informed. Knowing the candidates and the issues on the ballot ensures that your vote aligns with your values and priorities.

Make sure you’re ready for the polls, and if you’re already registered, spread the word and encourage others to do the same. Voting is a right our people fought and died for — don’t let it go to waste.

Recommended Stories