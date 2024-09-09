James Earl Jones, the man behind voice for the ages, dies at 93

The legendary actor, who voiced Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" franchise and Mufasa in "The Lion King," left an indelible legacy in the world of entertainment.

Monée Fields-White
Sep 9, 2024

Noted for his iconic deep, resonant baritone, James Earl Jones was a giant on stage and on screen. 

Jones’ career spanned more than six decades; he was described as “one of America’s most distinguished and versatile” actors. He was among a small group of performers to have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT). Among his award-winning performances included a role in Howard Sackler’s play “The Great White Hope,” which was loosely based on the life of the first Black American boxing heavyweight, Jack Johnson.   

James Earl Jones
American actor James Earl Jones looks at his reflection in a dressing room mirror before going on stage on Dec. 10, 1968, to appear in the play “The Great White Hope” as Jack Jefferson on Broadway in New York City. (Photo by Harry Benson/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Yet, it was his distinctive voice — described in the Washington Post as “a stirring basso profundo that has lent gravel and gravitas” —  that set him apart. Younger generations will recognize his voice as that of Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” franchise and Mufasa in “The Lion King.”   

The celebrated star died at age 93 on Monday, Sept. 9 at his home in Dutchess County, New York, Deadline reports.

But Jones’ voice will live on for all the world to hear. Every day, his baritone carries the words, “This is … CNN.”

Overcoming the odds

Jones was born on Jan. 17, 1931, in Arkabutla, Mississippi. His father Robert Earl Jones was a boxer, butler and chauffeur, while his mother Ruth was a teacher and maid. The couple separated just before his birth. Robert left to pursue his own acting career, performing both on stage and in film. (Father and son would not meet and reconcile until the 1950s.)

From the age of 5, Jones’ grandparents raised him on a farm in rural Michigan, which had been in the family since Reconstruction. The move to Michigan proved to be traumatic and he developed an incapacitating stutter. At a young age, he chose not to speak and once said in an interview, “my first year of school was my first mute year, and then those mute years continued until I got to high school.” 

The Kennedy Center Honors Dinner and Awards
(Left to right) Actress Elizabeth Taylor, actor James Earl Jones, First Lady Laura Bush, U.S. President George W. Bush, actress Chita Rivera, conductor James Levine and singer Paul Simon pose for a picture after the Kennedy Center Honors of 2002 recipients were honored at the White House on Dec. 8, 2002, in Washington, D.C. Each year, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts honors a select number of artists for lifetime achievements and their influence upon American culture. (Photo by Eric Draper/White House/Getty Images)

Jones’ English teacher, Donald Crouch, helped him overcome his challenges and end his years of silence through poetry. Crouch encouraged Jones to read poems aloud to his class. Soon, Jones was competing in high school debates and oratorical contests, winning a public speaking contest during his senior year. 

Jones also earned a scholarship to the University of Michigan, where he hoped to pursue medicine. Yet drama and theater had grabbed his attention and he soon changed his focus. He graduated in 1953 with a degree in drama and served two years as a U.S. Army Ranger during the Korean War. 

Following his military stint, Jones moved to New York to pursue acting, studying at the American Theater Wing with famed theater director and actor Lee Strasberg. To make ends meet he worked as a janitor, polishing floors. 

Broadway debut

Jones made his Broadway debut in two small roles. The first was as an understudy in the 1957 Lloyd Richards-directed play, “The Egghead” and the following year he had a featured role in Dore Schary’s “Sunrise at Campobello.” He would subsequently perform in several Shakespearean plays, including “Othello,” “Hamlet,” “Coriolanus” and “King Lear.” 

In the 1960s, Jones caught the attention of critics and audiences, earning critical praise and awards for his work in numerous off-Broadway plays. In 1961, he joined an ensemble of unknowns to perform in outspoken French playwright Jean Genet’s “The Blacks.” The provocative play also starred Cicely Tyson, Maya Angelou, Louis Gossett Jr., Roscoe Lee-Browne, Godfrey Cambridge, Raymond St. Jacques and Charles Gordone. The following year, he performed in the “Moon on a Rainbow Shawl” for which he won several awards. He won the Obie for best actor for his performance in “Clandestine on the Morning Line.” In 1965, he earned two Obies for his work in “Othello” and for Bertolt Brecht’s “Baal.” 

In 1968, he won his first Tony Award for his critically acclaimed performance in “The Great White Hope.” He reprised the role in the 1970 film version, earning an Oscar nomination for best actor. 

Making his mark in film and TV

Over the next few decades, Jones would not only make his mark in theater but also in film and television. His film debut was in 1964 as Lt. Lothar Zogg in “Dr. Strangelove. 

"You Can't Take It With You" Final Curtain Call
James Earl Jones (center) and the cast of “You Can’t Take It With You” during the final curtain call at Longacre Theatre on Feb. 22, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images)

Overall, he appeared in more than 70 movies and television series combined. Among his most memorable were his portrayal of Alex Haley in the television series, “Roots II,” and his role as a South African Anglican priest in the film, “Cry, the Beloved Country.” He also had the recurring role of Admiral Greer in film series based on Tom Clancy novels, “The Hunt for Red October” (1990), “Patriot Games” (1992) and “Clear and Present Danger” (1994). 

In 1991, he became the first actor to win two acting Emmys in the same year:  best actor in a drama series for his role in “Gabriel’s Fire” and best supporting actor for the television film, “Heat Wave.”   

Jones received the National Medal of Arts for his service to American culture in 1992. His Screen Actors Guild (SAG) peers honored him in 2009 with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Two years later, he received an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, technically making him one of the few EGOT recipients. 

In 2017, Jones was given a Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theater.

He is survived by his son Flynn, whom he shared with wife and actress Cecilia Hart. Hart passed away from ovarian cancer in 2016.

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

James Earl Jones, the man behind voice for the ages, dies at 93

Music

Social media strongly reacts to Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement

Music

Beyoncé may be snubbed by the CMAs, but the impact of ‘Cowboy Carter’ goes without saying

Television

Morris Chestnut teases final episodes of ‘Reasonable Doubt’ season 2: ‘A lot of twists and turns’

Television

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 5, Episode 6: Most corrupt police ever? 

Film

Aaron Pierre is a star in the making. ‘Rebel Ridge’ shows you why

Television

Maya Rudolph gets career Emmy No. 6, Angela Bassett wins her first at Creative Arts Emmys

Sports

Officer placed on leave after Tyreek Hill was detained by police before Dolphins game

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Sade ends 6-year hiatus to lend her voice to trans visibility on the album ‘Transa’

Sade ends 6-year hiatus to lend her voice to trans visibility on the album ‘Transa’

By TheGrio

Jamie Foxx to discuss his ‘serious’ health scare in upcoming one-man show

Jamie Foxx to discuss his ‘serious’ health scare in upcoming one-man show

By TheGrio

Freddie Jackson, 67, announces kidney disease diagnosis; 1 in 3 Americans are also at risk

Freddie Jackson, 67, announces kidney disease diagnosis; 1 in 3 Americans are also at risk

By TheGrio

Rich Homie Quan, the Atlanta rapper known for trap jams like ‘Type of Way,’ dies at 33

Rich Homie Quan, the Atlanta rapper known for trap jams like ‘Type of Way,’ dies at 33

By TheGrio

‘Agatha All Along’ Star Claims Show Will Be A New Chapter for Marvel’s ‘Queer’ Representation: “I Do Think There’s A Lot of Queerness In Witches”

‘Agatha All Along’ Star Claims Show Will Be A New Chapter for Marvel’s ‘Queer’ Representation: “I Do Think There’s A Lot of Queerness In Witches”

By Bounding Into Comics

11 Stars of the 1960s Who Are Still Going Strong

11 Stars of the 1960s Who Are Still Going Strong

By MovieMaker Magazine

Jessica Michael Davis’ Escaping Ohio Scores Distribution Deal With Gravitas Ventures

Jessica Michael Davis’ Escaping Ohio Scores Distribution Deal With Gravitas Ventures

By MovieMaker Magazine

‘Beetlejuice’ Director Tim Burton Explains Why Lead Actors Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis Aren’t In the Sequel

‘Beetlejuice’ Director Tim Burton Explains Why Lead Actors Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis Aren’t In the Sequel

By TheMix.net

Michael Keaton Credits Tim Burton for Paving the Way for Hollywood’s Superhero Era With Original ‘Batman’: “What That Spawned…There Are A Lot of People Making A Lot of Money Out There”

Michael Keaton Credits Tim Burton for Paving the Way for Hollywood’s Superhero Era With Original ‘Batman’: “What That Spawned…There Are A Lot of People Making A Lot of Money Out There”

By Bounding Into Comics