Former security guard of Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty claims they still owe over $500,000 after backstage brawl

In March, Nicki Minaj and her husband were ordered by the courts to pay security guard Thomas Weidenmuller after he sued her and Petty, alleging Petty physically assaulted him. Now, he claims he’s still waiting on the money.

By making this claim, Weidenmuller is attempting to enforce a prior judgment stemming from a lawsuit initially filed in 2019.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Weidenmuller, who was allegedly assaulted by Petty backstage during Minaj’s Frankfurt, Germany, concert in 2019, filed a memo of costs after judgment and a writ of execution against Minaj on Sept. 6 and Petty on Sept. 13 for $526,110.74.

When Minaj and Petty failed to respond to a lawsuit claiming Petty broke the security guard’s jaw during the 2019 incident, a judge granted a default judgment in the case, according to reporting by Rolling Stone magazine. According to the publication, after Minaj’s concert in Frankfurt, Weidenmuller allegedly came to the defense of another member of the security team when he and Minaj engaged in a verbal altercation. This escalated to Minaj allegedly throwing a shoe at him before Petty struck him.

Minaj’s legal team did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

Weidenmuller initially requested $21,000 to cover medical expenses and another $700,000 to cover ongoing injuries and his emotional pain and suffering. In the end, the judge narrowed the figures down to a combined total of $503,318. That figure was ultimately awarded to Weidenmuller under a default judgment because Minaj and Petty failed to respond.

With this latest filing, Weidenmuller is attempting to enforce the previous judgment through a writ of execution issued by the court. This move grants the ability to force a judgment of possession obtained by the plaintiff from the court. This could involve law enforcement seizing and selling the defendant’s non-exempt property to cover the balance.

Minaj and Petty married in 2019 and welcomed a son, nicknamed Papa Bear, in 2020. The two have been embroiled in controversy since their union stemming from Petty’s legal troubles.

Petty made headlines in 2022 for failing to register as a sex offender stemming from a prior conviction for attempted rape in 1995. He made headlines again in 2023 when he was placed on house arrest for 120 days for “making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record” for threats against Offset.