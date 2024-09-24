Trina McGee shares she had a miscarriage after announcing she was pregnant at 54

Actress Trina McGee discusses having a miscarriage and what’s next for her and her family during a candid conversation with Tamron Hall. 

Kay Wicker
Sep 24, 2024
Three months after announcing she was expecting her fourth child at 54, Trina McGee has shared she experienced a miscarriage.

During an appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show, the actress revealed she lost the pregnancy.

“It wasn’t expected, it was closer to the end of the first trimester. We don’t have any real reasons why,” she said, adding, “I was still so grateful to have the experience of being able to conceive at this age and this time.”

McGee said she experienced a “lot of depression” after receiving the difficult news. “You know, It’s just kind of hard to get out of bed,” she explained.

McGee noted how much she really wanted the baby that, beyond “holistic” measures, including diet and lifestyle changes, was conceived naturally.

“There’s so many things that come when you really want a family, and you want your family to be complete,” she explained, adding, “It was very hard to face the fact that it’s not going to happen at this point in the junction.”

McGee, who turned 55 earlier this month, first announced she was expecting her fourth child with husband Courtland Davis in June in an Instagram post.

“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant,” she wrote in the post, set to “Baby Love” by The Supremes. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

In the caption, McGee added that she was going to “sign off social media for a bit,” telling her followers: “Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”

Already a mom to three adult children, ages 33, 30, and 26, McGee explained to Hall she was excited for the opportunity to “pour” all of the knowledge she’s gained into a new baby.

“When you’re a young parent, you miss some things,” she said.

At the start of the show, Hall noted that she was having “candid conversations” this week, and in that spirit, she asked McGee about her decision to share the news of her pregnancy so early on.

“I might have been a little immature in that,” she admitted, adding, “I was just so excited and so shocked. And I did realize, ‘okay this isn’t a bad thing,’ because there were so many women who really, even at 55 and older, still want to get pregnant … and don’t want to get boxed into this geriatric pregnancy thing.”

McGee noted that she isn’t sure if she wants to try for another baby after experiencing this loss. Given her age at the time the pregnancy was already considered high risk and required special care which she received from a family member who works as a holistic healer in Belize.

“Part of me doesn’t ever want to go through this again,” she said. “The conclusion I came to is, we’ll just keep loving each other, if something happens that way, fine, but I don’t want to put another anxiety on myself. Sometimes it really is better to let go and let God.”

