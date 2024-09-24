Victoria Monét reveals the end of her relationship with John Gaines

Victoria Monét and John Gaines are no longer together.

This week, the “On My Mama” singer revealed that she and Gaines ended their romantic relationship 10 months ago. In a joint statement posted on their social media pages, the duo admitted that they were “avoiding a formal statement” about their breakup. However, in light of the constant “questions” and “extremely false accusations,” they opted to confirm their relationship status.

“We originally preferred to keep this out of the public (as announcing this publicly is sure to make pain resurface) but it’s becoming more and more difficult to suppress,” Monét and Gaines wrote. “We have thought long and hard about whether we owed it to anyone to explain where we are as we heal since we understand how social media can magnify the truth or run far with untruths. Ultimately we decided to be open and address it in hopes to put a period on the question marks for the sake of our healing process.”

While Monét and Gaines did not disclose what triggered the end of their relationship, they emphasized that there was “no infidelity, toxic behavior nor drama.” After spending “the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that [they] are no longer in a relationship,” the duo claim to still adore and respect each other despite the breakup.

Monét and Gaines, who share a 3-year-old daughter, Hazel, also shared that their split was inspired by a need to do “some fundamental growing” that’s best done apart in order to be the best versions of themselves for their child. Earlier this year, the family dazzled fans as they walked the Grammy Awards, where both Monét and her daughter were nominated.

“It simply didn’t work out, and that’s okay. We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family,” they continued. “We have an incredible daughter to raise for life, and that is undoubtedly our number one priority forever. No relationship status can remove or replace that fact.”

While they appreciate the care and concern of their supporters, Monét and Gaines asked for “peace and space to maintain a safe and happy environment to continue to co-parent” Hazel.

“We plan to remain a family regardless of our public-facing title, so please, when you see us together with Hazel, be understanding and gentle. We appreciate you all for hearing us out and hope to be kept in your well-intentioned prayers. Thank you,” they concluded.