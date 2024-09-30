Beyoncé flaunts her ‘Levii’s Jeans’ in new campaign

Beyoncé has partnered with Levi’s to recreate an '80s ad as part of its new global "Reiimagine” campaign. 

Haniyah Philogene
Sep 30, 2024
Beyoncé stars in Levi's “Reiimagine” campaign. (Screenshot Levi's/YouTube)

Beyoncé is now the star of Levi’s Jeans’ latest global campaign. Today, the “Cowboy Carter” singer joined the legacy jeans company to launch the first part of the “Reiimagine” campaign, an initiative combining Beyoncé’s influence as a visionary and the legacy of Levi’s brand. 

“The Levi’s® brand has and always will be the unofficial uniform for those moving forward in the pursuit of better. We believe a key part of that is continuously breaking and building the codes of culture,” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi’s® brand at Levi Strauss & Co., in a press release. “In collaboration with Beyoncé, we explore the power of reimagination through this campaign, helping us to connect with our fans in new ways and supporting the growth of our women’s business as the definitive denim lifestyle brand.”

Just as Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album redefined Americana, the first series of her Levi’s brand collaboration reimagines some of the denim company’s most iconic advertisements. Inspired by the brand’s classic look and films, “Chapter 1” is a modern iteration of Levi’s 1985 campaign, “Launderette.”

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Beyoncé flaunts her ‘Levii’s Jeans’ in new campaign

Lifestyle

Marlon Wayans condemns Boosie Badazz’s remarks about his queer daughter while ‘holding space’ for him and his family

Lifestyle

Cardi B admits she regrets her ex from Paris

Health

How a doctor at Johns Hopkins has been using diabetes medication to treat alopecia

Lifestyle

Taraji P. Henson reveals what inspires her advocacy

Lifestyle

T.I., Tiny, and OMG Girlz win $71 million following lawsuit against toy manufacturer

Health

Could AI help detect a condition disproportionately impacting Black people?

Lifestyle

Eboni K. Williams announces birth of her baby girl, Liberty Alexandria

“My song ‘LEVII’S JEANS’ celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride. I am honored to work with Levi’s® to create quintessential American iconography,” Beyoncé added. “Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength.”

Similar to the 1980s version of the campaign, Beyoncé is seen walking into a laundromat and stripping down to wash her pair of Levi’s 501 jeans as her song “Levii’s Jeans” featuring Post Malone plays in the background. 

While many believe that her “Cowboy Carter” album inspired the denim collaboration, members of the Beyhive noted how the song is actually an ode to Beyoncé’s past as a member of Destiny’s Child. As the star mentioned in her CFDA Fashion Icon Award speech in 2016, as the girl group rose to stardom, Beyoncé recalls high-end designers not wanting to “ dress four Black country curvy girls.” While most designers refused to work with the trio, Levi’s was one of the first brands to partner with Destiny’s Child, making them the face of Levi’s “Low Rise Jeans” ad. 

With plans to reinterpret several of the brand’s iconic campaigns, Beyoncé and Levi’s “Reiimagine” campaign will reportedly include television, out-of-home, digital, social media, print, brand activations, and exclusive products. 


In honor of the release of “Launderette,” fans can shop the pieces seen on the award-winning star here.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Victoria Monét reveals the end of her relationship with John Gaines

Victoria Monét reveals the end of her relationship with John Gaines

By TheGrio | Sep 24, 2024

Black country singers making their mark

Black country singers making their mark

By TheGrio | Sep 21, 2024

Eboni K. Williams announces birth of her baby girl, Liberty Alexandria

Eboni K. Williams announces birth of her baby girl, Liberty Alexandria

By TheGrio | Sep 24, 2024

Cardi B admits she regrets her ex from Paris

Cardi B admits she regrets her ex from Paris

By TheGrio | Sep 27, 2024

Hoda Kotb Out At ‘Today’ Show After 26 Years – ‘I Will Miss You All Desperately, but I’m Ready and Excited’

Hoda Kotb Out At ‘Today’ Show After 26 Years – ‘I Will Miss You All Desperately, but I’m Ready and Excited’

By TheMix.net | Sep 26, 2024

Grok Has No Idea What A Tesla Cybertruck Is

Grok Has No Idea What A Tesla Cybertruck Is

By American Cars And Racing | Sep 25, 2024

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spotted ‘Holding Hands And Kissing’ Weeks After She Filed For Divorce

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spotted ‘Holding Hands And Kissing’ Weeks After She Filed For Divorce

By TheMix.net | Sep 16, 2024

Ali Larter, Star Of ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘Landman,’ Explains Why She Left Hollywood For Idaho

Ali Larter, Star Of ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘Landman,’ Explains Why She Left Hollywood For Idaho

By TheMix.net | Sep 20, 2024

Homeless Doberman’s Reaction to Impromptu Serenade Will Leave You in Tears!

Homeless Doberman’s Reaction to Impromptu Serenade Will Leave You in Tears!

By Rocky Kanaka | Sep 27, 2024