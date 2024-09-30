Beyoncé flaunts her ‘Levii’s Jeans’ in new campaign

Beyoncé is now the star of Levi’s Jeans’ latest global campaign. Today, the “Cowboy Carter” singer joined the legacy jeans company to launch the first part of the “Reiimagine” campaign, an initiative combining Beyoncé’s influence as a visionary and the legacy of Levi’s brand.

“The Levi’s® brand has and always will be the unofficial uniform for those moving forward in the pursuit of better. We believe a key part of that is continuously breaking and building the codes of culture,” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi’s® brand at Levi Strauss & Co., in a press release. “In collaboration with Beyoncé, we explore the power of reimagination through this campaign, helping us to connect with our fans in new ways and supporting the growth of our women’s business as the definitive denim lifestyle brand.”

Just as Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album redefined Americana, the first series of her Levi’s brand collaboration reimagines some of the denim company’s most iconic advertisements. Inspired by the brand’s classic look and films, “Chapter 1” is a modern iteration of Levi’s 1985 campaign, “Launderette.”

“My song ‘LEVII’S JEANS’ celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride. I am honored to work with Levi’s® to create quintessential American iconography,” Beyoncé added. “Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength.”

Similar to the 1980s version of the campaign, Beyoncé is seen walking into a laundromat and stripping down to wash her pair of Levi’s 501 jeans as her song “Levii’s Jeans” featuring Post Malone plays in the background.

While many believe that her “Cowboy Carter” album inspired the denim collaboration, members of the Beyhive noted how the song is actually an ode to Beyoncé’s past as a member of Destiny’s Child. As the star mentioned in her CFDA Fashion Icon Award speech in 2016, as the girl group rose to stardom, Beyoncé recalls high-end designers not wanting to “ dress four Black country curvy girls.” While most designers refused to work with the trio, Levi’s was one of the first brands to partner with Destiny’s Child, making them the face of Levi’s “Low Rise Jeans” ad.

With plans to reinterpret several of the brand’s iconic campaigns, Beyoncé and Levi’s “Reiimagine” campaign will reportedly include television, out-of-home, digital, social media, print, brand activations, and exclusive products.



In honor of the release of “Launderette,” fans can shop the pieces seen on the award-winning star here.