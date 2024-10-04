Watch: 5 questions with Fat Joe

Every time you look, it seems like Fat Joe is dominating another industry. He’s had a successful rap career for over three decades, he’s been a recurring host of the BET Hip Hop Awards for the past couple of years, and his newest venture is hosting his own show on Starz called ‘Fat Joe Talks.’

The Bronx native stopped by for our newest series, “5 Questions,” to break down what kind of person will love this show, whether he’s always wanted to be a talk show host, which talk show host is the greatest to ever do it and more.

Fat Joe says he’s wanted his own television show since elementary school. “It’s always been a dream of mine. And it’s so weird because you see Fat Joe, the rapper. He hosts the BET Hip Hop Awards. There’s so many things. But still, you know, there is something that’s a dream of mine that I haven’t done. And so thank God for Starz, giving me the opportunity to have a show like this,” the Terror Squad rapper says.

The first episode of ‘Fat Joe Talks’ features rapper and actor Method Man and Jamaican artist Buju Banton. The impressive lineup of future guests include Babyface, Mary J. Blige, Hakeem Jeffries, and more. Stream ‘Fat Joe Talks’ every Friday on the Starz app.

Watch the full interview above, and for more “5 Questions,” head over to theGrio.com.