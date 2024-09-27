Watch: 5 questions with Bashir Salahuddin

Actor Bashir Salahuddin stopped by theGrio to discuss playing Natasha Rothwell's brother in "How to Die Alone," his next goal, and more.

Holly Lewis
Sep 27, 2024

Hulu’s ”How to Die Alone” has been magnificent from start to finish. The eight-episode series follows Mel, played by Natasha Rothwell, who’s “never been in love and forgotten how to dream until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight.” The writing on this show will intrigue you, but the talented cast will have you stay.

One of those talented actors is comedian and writer Bashir Salahuddin. The Chicago-born actor stopped by theGrio for our newest series, “5 Questions,” to discuss what drew him to this role, his next goal for his career, and more.

Salahuddin has created his shows (“South Side” and “Sherman’s Showcase”), he was a writer on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” and what’s next on his list of impressive things to accomplish? He wants to start a media company in his hometown of Chicago.

“The thing I’m currently the most passionate about is I’ve been thinking about the fact that I want to be somebody who helps great shows get a longer shelf life. Shows like ‘South Side,’ shows like ‘Sherman,’ shows like other great Black shows, which I feel like I really just began to scratch the surface of their own greatness, and I want to be a shepherd for those types of things,” Salahuddin says.

Salahuddin and Jocko Sims say Natasha Rothwell drew them to their roles on “How to Die Alone.” All eight episodes are now streaming on Hulu. Watch the full interview above and head to theGrio.com for more “5 Questions.”

