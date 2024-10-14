How rapper Plies became one of the most influential online voices of the 2024 election

When rapper Plies turns his phone on in his car and hits record, it isn’t to talk about his teeth or dating. Instead, the Florida-born star is dropping insights even some of the best of the nation’s top political strategists and pundits can’t articulate with as much precision.

“America wants Kamala Harris to explain, and it wants Donald J. Trump to entertain,” Plies preached from his car in an IG post from earlier this summer. “[Harris] — everything come out your mouth, explain it. And when it comes to Trump, entertain. Hit your lil’ dance. Just give us the viral moments. Shoot these ratings through the roof — but this woman over here, like it’s been from the beginning on time, explain yourself to us!”

Without dropping a single mention of “patriarchy” or “sexism,” Plies made it plain to people how double standards allow Trump to deflect, distract, and act unhinged on the campaign trail, while even a single perceived misstep from Harris is overly scrutinized.

It’s this refreshing realness that has made him one of the most effective translators of political issues during the 2024 election, helping everyday people make sense of the campaign in a sea of misinformation and disinformation.

Plies came to prominence in the music industry in the early 2000s, dropping hits like “Bust It Baby Pt. 2,” “Plenty Money,” and “Shawty,” featuring T-Pain. Before Plies was making millennials two-step in the clubs and college dorms, the rapper (whose real name is Algernod Lanier Washington) played football at Miami University and the University of Central Florida. He left school and eventually signed with Slip-N-Slide Records.

In recent years, Plies has gained an Instagram following with his funny takes on everything from love to getting rid of his gold Grillz to showing off his shiny white teeth. But his content’s focus has shifted as Plies reacts to news related to the presidential race between Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and eventually Kamala Harris.

In a world where rappers such as Waka Flocka Flame, Kodak Black, or Sexxy Redd have flocked to support Trump — making them stand out in a predominantly white sea of Trump supporters — Plies hasn’t been seduced by claims of stimulus checks or finding Trump’s “funny” personality reason enough to back him.

Here are other times Plies cut through the noise of online political conversations to convey important messages in a way only he can:

“You got your a– spanked last night!”

In the aftermath of the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Trump was on a spin mission to say he won. Plies wasn’t having it.

In an IG video posted the night of the presidential debate, Plies said: “Her spanked your a** last night. Yes her did! She was more motherf**** articulate. She was more prepared than you. She was more aware than you. She was more everything. You knew from the beginning.”

“If y’all gonna say he a mother—-ing threat, y’all need to act like it’s a mother—-ing threat!”

Plies indirectly touched on a phenomenon known as sanewashing, in which candidate Donald Trump has gotten away with saying outlandish things, and the media and political establishment react as if they are normal. Plies called on Democrats specifically to stop saying Trump was a threat to democracy and instead act accordingly by not operating as if the election were business as usual with book tour stops (ex: Hillary Clinton) or relaxing at the beach on weekends (ex: Joe Biden).

Since his video went viral, more high-profile Democrats like Barack Obama have taken to the campaign trail to campaign on behalf of Harris.

“Give us the HBCU you! Give us the Howard you! Give us the AKA you!”

Speaking of Barack Obama, Plies recently did a hot take on the former president’s Pennsylvania speech, highlighting a moment when Obama called out Trump for taking credit for a good economy that Obama gave to him.

“That’s how mother—-ing people want you to relate to them … take the mother—-ing gloves off, you can do this s–t!”

For traditionalists who may clutch their pearls over Plies’ profanity and passion when talking politics, it’s worth noting there is a lot to be justifiably angry about this election season.

Plies’ profanity may be taken for granted as “normal” if it were in a rap song. But when applied to the political realm, it’s a reminder of what the original purpose of hip-hop and rap from its origin: to speak truth to power, whether it made people uncomfortable or not.

So in this sense, rather than being surprised at Plies’ skill and ability to articulate key political messages this election season, maybe we should appreciate that Plies — as a Black man, businessman, father, artist, and voter – is very much in his lane and encouraging other Black celebrities with platforms to do the same.

Natasha S. Alford (Photo by Beowulf Sheehan)

Natasha S. Alford is Senior Vice President of TheGrio. A recognized journalist, filmmaker and TV personality, Alford is also author of the award-winning book, “American Negra.” (HarperCollins, 2024) Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @natashasalford.

