‘Frustrating reality’: Harris’ FOX interview was ultimate master class for Black women in politics

While Vice President Kamala Harris’ decision to enter the lion’s den of FOX News – a media outlet known for being favorable to Donald Trump – may have been seen as risky, pundits tell theGrio the Democratic presidential nominee gave a master class on what it means to be a Black woman in politics, who, they say, often have to be twice as good for any elected office.

Despite FOX News personalities and other online conservative voices describing Harris as “angry” following the Wednesday interview with Bret Baier, Black women political experts say Harris put on display the complexities of being an accomplished Black woman running for elected office – no less the highest office in the land.

“It’s a frustrating reality, but it’s one that she understands she has to navigate as she still fights for every single vote,” said political analyst Juanita Tolliver.

Tolliver explores the topic of Black women in politics and the stereotypes they navigate in her upcoming book “A More Perfect Party.” She told theGrio that Harris often put that nuance of presentation on full display with FOX.

When Harris asserted to Baier that he was interrupting her and not allowing her to answer his questions, Tolliver points out that the vice president skillfully and methodically asserted control without appearing too aggressive.

“She still had to measure her tone. She still had to measure her delivery and her posture, but she did it to the point where [Baier] had to say, ‘Yes, ma’am’ and sit there quietly,” noted Tolliver.

She also recalled how the vice president chose to smile as she said, “with all due respect,” when pointing out that a clip FOX played during the interview did not accurately reflect Trump’s own words about “enemies from within” being a greater threat to America than global adversaries like Russia or China.

“It’s those choices that [Harris] has to navigate … she knows she’s speaking to a predominantly white, predominantly male audience who would immediately turn away if she were her full self,” explained Tolliver. Tolliver added that the expectation for Kamala Harris to strike a balance of strength and softness because she is a Black woman is “rooted in white supremacy.”

Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross told theGrio another strong moment from Harris was taking command of the interview to punctuate how much of a threat Trump is to America and its democracy.

“It was very forceful in a way that’s not an angry Black woman – as we heard it categorized as – but it is somebody who showed that she’s a leader. And I think calling it out in the way she did was smart,” said Cross. “She was tempered in her approach. There’s a duality. She is obviously a woman, but she is tough.”

Cross said she was impressed by Harris’ not shying away from her toughness, adding, “She walks into that fire, and she comes out stronger. She’s like a phoenix.”

However, Tolliver noted that as skilled as Harris was in her performance on FOX, there is a burden that comes with being a Black woman who has to compartmentalize themselves to the public.

“Imagine how much more she would probably feel mentally and intellectually if that wasn’t a factor,” Tolliver said.



Tolliver continued, “Imagine a scenario where all of her energy can be focused on the substance and the policy and the leadership versus the presentation, and the posture, and the tone of voice.”

Nonetheless, Cross said Kamala Harris has proven time and again that she is an “agile politician.”



By appearing on FOX for a 25-minute-long interview, she proved that “she is not afraid” and could dominate “an arena that most Democrats won’t even walk into,” argued Cross.

Ultimately, political experts, particularly Democrats, believe Harris did what was necessary by sitting down with a notoriously adversarial network.

“This is the same Fox News that has spread so many of the Trump talking points to make his administration, to make Project 2025, to make his assaults against American democracy feel as though they are lesser or that they didn’t exist somehow,” said Cross.



She added, “Kamala Harris shook the house built on lies in real-time.”



Tolliver said Harris appeared to go in with two specific goals: to make Trumo “look weak” and to “expand her base of supporters to Republicans and independents.”

“I think she did both of those successfully,” she said.