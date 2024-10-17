Serena Williams is ‘recovering but getting better’ after recent health scare

Serena Williams revealed a recent surgery to remove a grapefruit-sized cyst from her neck.

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 17, 2024
Serena Williams, Serena Williams surgery, Did Serena Williams have surgery?, Serena Williams cyst, Serena Williams neck cyst, Serena Williams grapefruit-sized cyst theGrio.com
Serena Williams attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Health always comes first for Serena Williams. This week, the former tennis star revealed that a benign cyst forced her to miss the Glamour Women of the Year award ceremony. In a TikTok video posted on Oct. 15, Williams revealed that she recently had a branchial cyst the size of a “small grapefruit” removed from her neck. 

“Back in May I found a lump showing on my neck. I immediately went to the [doctor], got an MRI, and was told I [had] a branchial cyst. Have you ever heard of that?” Williams captioned the post. “They said I don’t need to get it removed if I don’t want [to] … but it kept growing.”

Showing clips of herself in the hospital, Williams explained that she was initially “mortified by” the cyst when she found it months ago. After undergoing a series of tests and a biopsy, Williams eventually got the cyst removed, per her doctor’s advice after seeing its rapid growth. 

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

After spending just $532 on her wedding, ‘Found’ actress Shanola Hampton only has one regret

Lifestyle

Serena Williams is ‘recovering but getting better’ after recent health scare

Lifestyle

Jordan Brand is amplifying Black storytelling with StoryCorps’ ‘Brightness in Black’

Health

Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis’ breast cancer has spread after opting to ‘keep’ her tumor: ‘I thought I had this’

Books

Victoria Monét pens upcoming children’s book ‘Everywhere You Are’  

Lifestyle

How to pull off a budget wedding without hiring a planner

Lifestyle

A 15-year-old designed a smartwatch to detect stroke risk

Lifestyle

So, what really happened with the Bath and Body Works ‘Klandle’?

“I decided to get more tests and 3 tests and one biopsy later everything is still negative, but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse, leak,” she continued in the caption. 

“I went under for it but they had to put a drain in it because it was so much. But everything worked out,” she explain in the video. “And I feel really happy to have worked with some great doctors, a little scared here, but excited to move on to the next steps of healing.” 

Shortly after leaving the hospital, Williams was back to one of her favorite roles, mom. Closing out the TikTok, the recovering tennis legend showed herself in the American Girl doll store with her eldest daughter, Olympia. 

“Mommy is suffering, but mom has to keep showing up,” she said, admitting that she wants to go home and “pass out.” 

Though she was able to show up for her daughter and is healing, Williams tweeted about having to miss “so many things” like the Glamour Women of the Year awards and Rafael Nadal’s retirement celebration. 

“​​I am feeling so grateful and fortunate everything worked out,” Williams concluded.”And most of all [that] I’m healthy.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Serena Williams, Tina Knowles and Taraji P. Henson are among Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year

Serena Williams, Tina Knowles and Taraji P. Henson are among Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year

By TheGrio

Take it from Naomi Osaka: ‘Mental health is as important as your physical health’

Take it from Naomi Osaka: ‘Mental health is as important as your physical health’

By TheGrio

Olivia Miles has fought back from a knee injury. She’s set to return in Notre Dame’s star backcourt

Olivia Miles has fought back from a knee injury. She’s set to return in Notre Dame’s star backcourt

By TheGrio

Ellen DeGeneres, 66, Receives Three Separate Challenging Health Diagnoses

Ellen DeGeneres, 66, Receives Three Separate Challenging Health Diagnoses

By TheMix.net

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

Meet The 2024 Maxim Hot 100

By Maxim

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

By Chip Chick

Jenna Fisher Of ‘The Office’ Fame Reveals She Defeated ‘Aggressive’ Breast Cancer Diagnosis At 50

Jenna Fisher Of ‘The Office’ Fame Reveals She Defeated ‘Aggressive’ Breast Cancer Diagnosis At 50

By TheMix.net

Jamie Foxx, 56, Breaks Down In Tears During First Show Since Mysterious Health Scare – ‘God Is Good’

Jamie Foxx, 56, Breaks Down In Tears During First Show Since Mysterious Health Scare – ‘God Is Good’

By TheMix.net

She’s Being Pressured To Donate Her Kidney To Her Sister, But She Doesn’t Want To Risk Her Own Life To Save Someone Who Made Her Childhood So Difficult

She’s Being Pressured To Donate Her Kidney To Her Sister, But She Doesn’t Want To Risk Her Own Life To Save Someone Who Made Her Childhood So Difficult

By Chip Chick