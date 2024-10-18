Deion Sanders rips his own son Shilo’s performance after a tough loss: ‘I thought he played horrible’

Deion Sanders' son Shiloh takes heat from his father/coach for his play for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Rusty Weiss
Oct 18, 2024
Deion Sanders's son, thegrio.com
Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to an April game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Nahmier Robinson, son of Nate Robinson, announced Friday that he is joining Sanders' roster at Colorado. (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders tore into his own son Shilo’s performance following a tough loss to Big 12 rival Kansas State.

Shilo, who plays safety for the Buffs, had not played due to injury since a game against Nebraska in early September. The rust was rather evident. Prime saw it.

The Wildcats exposed some serious soft spots in Colorado’s run defense, racking up over 200 yards rushing on 33 attempts (excluding sacks and kneel-downs). Ground and pound led to a 31-28 victory.

Coach Prime didn’t hold back in assessing his own kid’s performance — proving he’s a coach first.

“I thought he played horrible,” he said. “I thought he was rusty.”

Deion with the blunt assessment of Shilo Sanders

It takes a coach the caliber of Deion Sanders to offer up a very blunt assessment of any player, really. The fact that he hammered his son Shilo is hilarious.

There is some merit to the criticism, of course.

Shilo, who managed seven tackles (6 solo), was notably outmaneuvered by Kansas State running back DJ Giddens, who racked up 182 yards on the ground.

Deion is clearly sending a message to his entire team. Unfortunately for Shilo, it’s at his expense. Coach is setting a high bar for accountability within his team; if his own son isn’t above reproach, you better believe the rest of the players aren’t!

Despite the personal connection, the message to Shilo and the rest of the team is clear: Performance on the field must meet expectations, regardless of family ties.

Recommended Stories

Sports

The ‘Prime Effect’ is real at Colorado. How long will Deion Sanders stay is a lingering question

Lifestyle

After spending just $532 on her wedding, ‘Found’ actress Shanola Hampton only has one regret

Entertainment

The latest ‘Love Is Blind’ episodes confirm that some folks don’t need to be together to begin with

Lifestyle

Serena Williams is ‘recovering but getting better’ after recent health scare

Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo calls out edited ‘Wicked’ movie poster and other online harassment

Lifestyle

Jordan Brand is amplifying Black storytelling with StoryCorps’ ‘Brightness in Black’

Entertainment

Digable Planets’ 1994 album ‘Blowout Comb’ is one of the Blackest albums of all time

Health

Former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis’ breast cancer has spread after opting to ‘keep’ her tumor: ‘I thought I had this’

Sanders family loves tossing people under the bus

The Sanders family – Deion included – love to throw shade and point fingers. While their arrogant attitudes can lend to team confidence, you have to wonder how often that attitude will cause issues with the team.

Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes’ quarterback, following their loss to Nebraska, spoke to the media and immediately threw his teammates under the bus — specifically, his offensive line — after the game.

As for Papa Sanders, you may recall Deion dumping ice water on late sports broadcaster Tim McCarver — repeatedly — when the latter criticized him for abandoning the Atlanta Braves in the middle of a playoff series to play for the Falcons.

McCarver, at the time, felt Sanders should have been focusing on the Braves’ playoff game instead of trying to make history by playing in an NFL and MLB game on the same day. 

As the Buffaloes gear up for their next game, the spotlight on Shilo’s comeback and the team’s defensive strategy will be intense. And he owes that in part to his own father.

This article was originally posted by Bounding into Sports.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

LeBron and Savannah James express their gratitude for son Bronny’s recovery

LeBron and Savannah James express their gratitude for son Bronny’s recovery

By TheGrio

Trump slammed as mentally unfit after saying Black voters should get their ‘head examined’

Trump slammed as mentally unfit after saying Black voters should get their ‘head examined’

By TheGrio

My first coming out was terrible, a memory I still shudder to recall. So I’m celebrating my second coming out

My first coming out was terrible, a memory I still shudder to recall. So I’m celebrating my second coming out

By TheGrio

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Breaks Her Silence About His Arrest

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Breaks Her Silence About His Arrest

By TheMix.net

Her Son Lied To His Teacher And Said He Gets Locked In A Closet All Night As Punishment, So Now CPS Is Investigating Their Family

Her Son Lied To His Teacher And Said He Gets Locked In A Closet All Night As Punishment, So Now CPS Is Investigating Their Family

By Chip Chick

She Said Her Daughter’s College Fund Was Off The Table If Her Daughter Planned To Stop Talking To Her After Leaving For School

She Said Her Daughter’s College Fund Was Off The Table If Her Daughter Planned To Stop Talking To Her After Leaving For School

By Chip Chick

Transformation Of Paralyzed Puppy Found ‘Living in His Own Filth’ Will Make You Tear Up

Transformation Of Paralyzed Puppy Found ‘Living in His Own Filth’ Will Make You Tear Up

By Rocky Kanaka

Jamie Foxx, 56, Breaks Down In Tears During First Show Since Mysterious Health Scare – ‘God Is Good’

Jamie Foxx, 56, Breaks Down In Tears During First Show Since Mysterious Health Scare – ‘God Is Good’

By TheMix.net

In ‘Princeton’s in the Mix,’ an Entitled Mom Tries to Victimize Her Son Into an Elite School

In ‘Princeton’s in the Mix,’ an Entitled Mom Tries to Victimize Her Son Into an Elite School

By MovieMaker Magazine