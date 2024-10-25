A Detroit murder conviction is overturned 22 years later because of police misconduct

LaVone Hill was sentenced to life in prison following his 2002 conviction in the fatal shooting of two men. An officer in the case was later convicted for organizing bank robberies.

Associated Press
Oct 25, 2024
Detroit police, LaVone Hill conviction overturned, theGrio.com
Detroit Police car in front of Comerica Park in December 2019. (Adobe Stock Images)

DETROIT (AP) — A man has been released from prison after 22 years after Detroit-area prosecutors acknowledged that his murder conviction was tainted by the key testimony of a rogue police officer who turned out to be a serial bank robber.

“Not much shocks me anymore, but this did,” Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “I have never seen anything like this in all of my decades of being a judge or a prosecutor.”

LaVone Hill was sentenced to life in prison following his 2002 conviction in the fatal shooting of two men.

Investigators had a signed statement from a man who said he had witnessed the shooting. But at trial, he recanted and said he had been coerced by police.

The jury also heard from Detroit police Sgt. Walter Bates, who denied coercing the witness. The jury apparently believed the officer and declared Hill guilty.

But Worthy noted that jurors and Hill’s lawyer didn’t know that Bates was suspended at the time of his testimony. Bates was later convicted in federal court of organizing bank robberies.

“I cannot say whether (Hill) is guilty or not guilty of this crime,” Worthy said. “This is what I can say definitively: Former Sgt. Bates’ testimony in Mr. Hill’s trial was a pivotal part of his case. No one during the trial — not the assistant prosecutor, not the defense attorney, or the judge — was made aware of Bates’ massive and ongoing criminal behavior before, during and after the investigation and trial.”

Bates declined to comment when reached by The Detroit News.

Hill, who has repeatedly declared his innocence, was released from prison Wednesday. He was represented by the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school, which uncovered other problems with the case. The clinic said the victims were shot by a rifle, not a handgun, as the jury was told.

“I was not even there when this crime took place,” Hill told a judge. “I’ve sat in prison for almost 23 years because of the misconduct of the Detroit Police Department.”

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Queen Latifah, American icon, is Good American’s new campaign star

Lifestyle

‘Love is Blind’ favorites Lauren and Cameron share how a difficult fertility journey made them ‘stronger’

Lifestyle

Rihanna confirms she will be at the 2025 Met Gala

Business

A dessert poking fun at former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry’s infamous arrest puts a local pizza chain in the hot seat

Health

The chronic illness community reacts to Solange Knowles revealing POTS, Sjogrens, and MCAS diagnoses

Lifestyle

‘Thank you for being my hero’: 5-year-old girl reunites with NYC bus driver who saved her from wandering the city alone

Entertainment

Gayle King says ‘Sometimes, you have hard conversations on television’ after Ta-Nehisi Coates interview controversy

Lifestyle

Cardi B addresses prank call that brought CPS to her house and new grievances against Offset

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges

Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges

By TheGrio

White former officer on trial in shooting death of Andre Hill thought his life was in danger after he mistook keys for a gun

White former officer on trial in shooting death of Andre Hill thought his life was in danger after he mistook keys for a gun

By TheGrio

Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial

Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial

By TheGrio

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

After She Vanished In 2018, Her Then-Boyfriend Was Found Guilty Of Assault And Stalking, But She Still Remains Missing

By Chip Chick

Jelly Roll Intent On Meeting With Victims Of Armed Robbery He Committed To Ask Their Forgiveness

Jelly Roll Intent On Meeting With Victims Of Armed Robbery He Committed To Ask Their Forgiveness

By TheMix.net

After She Went Missing In 2012, Her Car Was Found Abandoned Not Far From Her Home, But Her Boyfriend Searched The Vehicle Before Contacting Police

After She Went Missing In 2012, Her Car Was Found Abandoned Not Far From Her Home, But Her Boyfriend Searched The Vehicle Before Contacting Police

By Chip Chick

Diddy Breaks His Silence From Jail For The First Time Since His Arrest

Diddy Breaks His Silence From Jail For The First Time Since His Arrest

By TheMix.net

Journalists In Chicago Bought A Run-Down Tavern During The 1970s As A Front For An Undercover Operation That Exposed Corrupt City Inspectors

Journalists In Chicago Bought A Run-Down Tavern During The 1970s As A Front For An Undercover Operation That Exposed Corrupt City Inspectors

By Chip Chick

A Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Is Still On The Run Over Two Years After He Escaped Custody While On A Work Crew At A Cemetery

A Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Is Still On The Run Over Two Years After He Escaped Custody While On A Work Crew At A Cemetery

By Chip Chick