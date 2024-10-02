John Amos’ daughter learned the ‘devastating news’ of her father’s death through the media

John Amos’ daughter, Shannon Amos says she’s “devastated and left with many questions” after learning about her father’s death through media reports.

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 2, 2024
John Amos attends the Althea screening and panel discussion at One Time Warner Center on October 5, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Time Warner Inc.)

As many in the Black community grieve the loss of yet another cultural icon, John Amos’ daughter Shannon says she learned about her father’s death through the media, like many of us. In an Instagram post honoring her father, the late actor’s daughter reflected on receiving the “devastating news.” 

“I am without words,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.” 

“This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free,” she added.

On October 1, the actor’s son, Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos announced that his father died of natural causes on Aug. 21. This news followed months of uncertainty surrounding the “Roots” actor’s health after Shannon made public claims of her father being a victim of elder abuse. In a June 2023 Instagram post, the actor’s daughter claimed that his life was “hanging by a thread” after allegedly being placed in intensive care, adding allegations of “elder abuse and financial exploitation.” Shortly after the incident, Amos released a statement denying these reports

“​​To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life,” the actor said at the time, per CNN

The conflicting claims unveiled the ongoing battle between Amos’ only children over the star’s care and legacy. While Shannon claims that her brother’s authority over their father and his affairs had led to elder abuse, K.C. claims that his sister has embarked on a layered crusade of character assassination in an effort to make him seem “unfit,” per The Hollywood Reporter. Despite the siblings’ tension, Amos said the “love is still there” in a December 2023 interview with People magazine

“Right now, it is somewhat acrimonious, but never mind what you might read or hear about in the paper or on this medium or that medium platform,” the actor said. “Suffice it to say we are still family, and we love each other, and that’s the bottom line.”

