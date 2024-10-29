Watch: Exonerated Five concerned about safety amid Trump defamation case, attorney says

The outcome of this Nov. 5 presidential election will determine the speed at which a lawsuit filed against former President Donald Trump by the Exonerated Five, formerly known as the Central Park Five, will move forward in federal court.

The lawsuit, filed on Oct. 21 against Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, alleges that on Sept. 10, Trump defamed the five Black and Latino men during the ABC News televised presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

During a recent interview with theGrio, the attorney for five exonerated men, Shanin Specter, alleges the defamation occurred when Trump wrongfully said the Exonerated Five were found guilty of the 1989 rape of the Central Park jogger and that they killed her. Spector noted those comments were broadcast to more than 50 million people.

The jogger in the case survived the brutal attack, and the then five teens were charged and convicted for the rape of then 28-year-old investment banker. The young boys turned men were handed 5-to-10-year sentences. They served five to 12 years behind bars.

In 2001, Matias Reyes admitted to attacking the jogger and was a DNA match, leading to the men being released in 2002.

“What we are suing [Trump] for is three things. You don’t say someone killed someone else unless you know darn well it’s true – and he knows darn well it’s false,” said Specter. “Number two, you don’t say someone pleaded guilty when they didn’t, and he knows darn well they didn’t plead guilty.”

The attorney qualified his third point, adding that Trump made the statements and never “contextualized” the case by mentioning the fact that they were exonerated.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 15: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“He smears them and holds them up in a false light,” said Spector, who, noting the number of people who heard Trump’s remarks, asked, “How does a person get their reputation back when it’s that many people?”

There are two scenarios for this legal case against Donald Trump depending on the results of next week’s election. If Trump is again elected president, the trial is “stayed until he leaves office,” notes Specter.

“If he is not elected, we are going to get a prompt trial,” he asserted.

Specter mentioned a similar federal court case against Trump filed by E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused the former president of a sex assault case. Carroll was successfully awarded $180 million after filing a separate defamation suit against Trump. That case serves as an example of how the Exonerated Five case could be expedited.

“There was no long line for her to get justice,” emphasized Specter.

Either way, the attorney tells theGrio that he is “concerned” for his clients.

“Trump’s followers, some of them, a small number, are concerning to me with respect to their personal safety,” said Spector. “They are concerned, and they are very upset, and they are very worried about their safety.”

Previously, the Exonerated Five sued New York City for malicious prosecution, racial discrimination, and emotional distress. The case was settled for $41 million in 2014.

More Stories