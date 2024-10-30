‘They gotta take that thing down’ Charles Barkley says of Dwyane Wade’s new statue 

Following the mixed reactions to Dwyane Wade’s new Miami Heat statue, fellow NBA veteran Charles Barkley shared his uncensored thoughts.

Haniyah Philogene
Oct 30, 2024
Dwyane Wade statue, Dwyane Wade Charles Barkley statue, Charles Barkley Dwyane Wade statue, Dwyane Wade Miami Heat statue theGrio.com
Following the mixed reactions to Dwyane Wade’s new Miami Heat statue, fellow NBA veteran Charles Barkley shared his uncensored thoughts. (Photos: Getty Images)

This week, the internet can’t stop talking about Dwyane Wade’s new Miami Heat statue. Since its unveiling last Saturday, social media users have unapologetically shared their thoughts on the tribute to the retired NBA star. 

Most recently, fellow NBA veteran Charles Barkley joined the conversation. In a segment of TNT’s “Tip-Off,” Barkley unapologetically called the statue “ugly.” 

“It’s a great honor but they gotta take that thing down,” Barkley told co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. “If you made an ugly statue that’s what it would look like. That thing is awful.”

While his co-hosts tried to defend the statue, arguing that it depicts Wade making an “animated face,” Barkley, like many social media users, argued that the statue looked nothing like the former Miami Heat player. 

“The statue was so bad they had to put all his stats behind it so you know who it was,” he continued.

Despite social media criticism, Oscar Leon, one of the artists behind the Wade tribute, claimed that “there’s a lot that needs to be understood” about the sculpture. 

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

The artist behind Dwyane Wade’s statue responds to backlash: ‘There’s a lot that needs to be understood’

Books

Keke Palmer is reclaiming ‘the narrative’ around her relationship with ex Darius Jackson

Lifestyle

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum call off engagement after three years

Health

Tabitha Brown was experiencing bladder leaks. Now, she wants to talk about it

Lifestyle

Naomi Osaka shares the ‘disheartening’ struggle of postpartum weight loss

Lifestyle

Bold, beautiful Black fashion won at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Books

Tina Knowles to tell her story in ‘Matriarch,’ a memoir scheduled for next year

Lifestyle

Black Americans still suffer worse health. Here’s why there’s so little progress

“We have to seal everything to keep the integrity of the sculpture. However, that does create a funny little side effect of being glossy in areas that we are not used to seeing when we look at somebody in the flesh,” Leon explained, as previously reported by theGrio. “The sealer definitely creates a little bit of, um, a misunderstanding to the eye. So, I would definitely encourage everyone to come to Miami and view it in person.” 

While social media users have enjoyed poking fun at the statue’s appearance and Wade’s seemingly shady reaction to seeing it for the first time, Wade revealed that he’s “in on the joke,” and has stood behind the work. 

“I don’t know a lot of people with a statue…It’s an unbelievable process to be a part of and it’s a complicated process,” he said in a press conference. “If I want it to look like me, I’ll just stand outside of the arena and y’all just take photos. It don’t need to look like me. It’s an artistic version of a moment that happened.”  

As the star laughs along at some of the social media jokes about the statue, he says he’s ultimately unbothered by the online criticism. 

“Everybody else’s opinion of it is their opinions, and everyone has one, and they’re allowed to utilize it, but we’re not concerned with no one’s opinion,” he told People magazine. “We wouldn’t have a statue if we ever, ever was concerned with someone’s opinion.” 

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

The artist behind Dwyane Wade’s statue responds to backlash: ‘There’s a lot that needs to be understood’

The artist behind Dwyane Wade’s statue responds to backlash: ‘There’s a lot that needs to be understood’

By TheGrio

South Carolina to build first monument to an African American. Meet Robert Smalls

South Carolina to build first monument to an African American. Meet Robert Smalls

By TheGrio

A civil rights icon’s childhood home in New Orleans will not be a museum after opposition from her descendants

A civil rights icon’s childhood home in New Orleans will not be a museum after opposition from her descendants

By TheGrio

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Reboot Continues To Ice-Skate Uphill As Disney Removes Mahershala Ali-Led Film From 2025 Release Schedule, Gives Premiere Date To ‘Predator: Badlands’

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Reboot Continues To Ice-Skate Uphill As Disney Removes Mahershala Ali-Led Film From 2025 Release Schedule, Gives Premiere Date To ‘Predator: Badlands’

By Bounding Into Comics

Denzel Washington, 69, Comes Unglued – Lashes Out At Fans In Heated NYC Exchange

Denzel Washington, 69, Comes Unglued – Lashes Out At Fans In Heated NYC Exchange

By TheMix.net

This Miami ‘Bentley Bunker’ Features A Macallan Whisky Bar & Hidden Kitchen

This Miami ‘Bentley Bunker’ Features A Macallan Whisky Bar & Hidden Kitchen

By Maxim

He Freaked Out On His Husband For Cutting Down A Beloved Tree His Grandparents Planted

He Freaked Out On His Husband For Cutting Down A Beloved Tree His Grandparents Planted

By Chip Chick

Petition: Locked in a Cage, Starving, and Wounded: Rocky the Poodle Was Left to Suffer in Silence

Petition: Locked in a Cage, Starving, and Wounded: Rocky the Poodle Was Left to Suffer in Silence

By Rocky Kanaka

These Eerie Artworks Are Said To Be Haunted And Will Surely Send A Chill Down Your Spine

These Eerie Artworks Are Said To Be Haunted And Will Surely Send A Chill Down Your Spine

By Chip Chick