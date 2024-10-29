The artist behind Dwyane Wade’s statue responds to backlash: ‘There’s a lot that needs to be understood’

Following Sunday’s unveiling of the new Dwyane Wade statue erected outside Kaseya Center stadium, the chatter has grown so loud that an artist involved in the tribute has entered the chat.

Many who saw photos and videos of the eight-foot-tall bronze statue, based on the NBA Hall-of-Famer’s legendary “This is my house!” game-winning celebration during a March 2009 game, have criticized it for not sharing much likeness with its subject. Commenters online have even called out the statue, created by artists working under Studio Rotblatt Amrany, for not featuring the exact same jersey Wade wore during the now iconic moment.

It hasn’t helped that Wade has been quoted by media, including CNN, as saying, “That’s crazy. I can’t believe that. Who is that guy?” during the unveiling. Neither did the video clip of him and his son Zaire exchanging sidelong glances. However, neither the statement nor the seeming side-eyes were proven to be intentionally shady.

While many online viewers have been in an uproar, the artist involved, as well as others who have seen it in person agree much of the statue’s essence could be missed in a photograph.

Oscar Leon, an artist involved, told NBC News, “To the critics, there’s a lot that needs to be understood.”

The artist continued, “We have to seal everything to keep the integrity of the sculpture. However, that does create a funny little side effect of being glossy in areas that we are not used to seeing when we look at somebody in the flesh.”

Leon is referring to the process by which a protective finish is applied to statues or sculptures to ensure their durability against the elements.

“The sealer definitely creates a little bit of, um, a misunderstanding to the eye. So, I would definitely encourage everyone to come to Miami and view it in person,” he explained.

In comments to media on Monday, Wade said he was aware of the mounting backlash. He also agreed that there’s a lot to the process many may not understand.

“I don’t know a lot of people with a statue. Do you know anybody? In here, y’all know anything about the process of the statue?” Wade asked the media Monday, Sports Illustrated reported. “No one out there does, neither. It’s an unbelievable process to be a part of and it’s a complicated process.”

Leon told NBC News the sculpture took over 800 hours to produce, sixteen of which were spent with Wade. The artists received final approval from Wade’s closest friends and Miami Heat executives. In posts to his Instagram Stories, Wade revealed more of the behind-the-scenes process, including shots of himself posing with a version of the statue’s face.

The Miami Heat star chose both the famed moment the sculpture commemorates and the studio to execute it. Wade chose Studio Rotblatt Amrany because of their track record immortalizing some of the NBA’s greatest legends, including Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He’s also satisfied with the final product.

“If I want it to look like me, I’ll just stand outside of the arena and y’all just take photos,” he said, according to Sports Illustrated. “It don’t need to look like me. It’s an artistic version of a moment that happened.”

However, Wade did admit he’s been amused by the jokes.

“I appreciate all the comments everyone has,” he said, adding, “I’m in on the joke. I laugh all the time.”