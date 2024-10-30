Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum call off engagement after three years

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly broken up. According to People magazine, multiple sources confirmed that the couple, who got engaged last year, have ended their romantic relationship. This news comes months after Kravitz’s directorial debut, “Blink Twice,” which starred her then-fiancé Tatum.

“Art is our love language,” Kravitz told People about working with Tatum on set. “I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”

“This is what I’ll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it,” Tatum added in a separate interview. “If you are thinking about having a kid or if you’re thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner.”

While things did not work out romantically, Kravitz and Tatum appear to be maintaining a professional relationship. Just hours before reports of their breakup surfaced, Deadline reported that Kravitz and Tatum will be co-stars in the upcoming alien invasion comedy “Alpha Gang.”

Kravitz and Tatum weren’t the only celebrities to announce the end of an engagement this week. Former NFL Player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson and “Selling Sunset” star Sharelle Rosado also called it quits. Recently, Rosado announced the end of her and Johnson’s relationship on X.

“Chad and I are no longer together please stop tagging us,” the luxury real estate broker wrote. “He is a free man ladies.”

Johnson and the “Selling Tampa” star share a two-year-old daughter, Serenity, and announced their engagement in January 2023.

“I’m so emotional because when we first started dating, he used to always tell me, ‘I’m going to make you my wife,’” Rosado told People magazine at the time. “Although in my heart I knew we were always meant to be, now that it’s official, it’s even more special than I could have ever dreamed.”

Following Rosado’s breakup statement, Johnson responded on X, reposting her message with a GIF of Michael Cera’s character on “Arrested Development” walking with his head hanging low.